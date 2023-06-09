Video
Home Countryside

Lightning kills three in Dinajpur

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, June 8: Three people have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents Parbatipur and Chirirbandar upazilas of the district on Wednesday.
Two people were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Parbatipur Upazila of the district in the afternoon. The deceased were identified as Quddus Ali, 25, son Aiyub Ali, a resident of Hoybatpur Village under Mominpur Union, and Bulbul Ahmed, 45, of Habra Union in the upazila.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck on Quddus at around 4 pm while he was collecting mango from a tree in an orchard in the area, which left him critically injured.
He was rescued by locals and taken to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Meanwhile, Bulbul Ahmed died after being struck by lightning in Habra Union of the upazila in the afternoon.  
Officer-in-Charge of Parbatipur Model Police Station Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incidents.   
On the other hand, a young man was killed by lightning strike in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident took place in Khochna Noyapara Village under Saitara Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.
The deceased was identified as Nur Alam, 21, son of Jamir Uddin, a resident of the area.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck on him at around 3 pm while he was returning home from Noyabazar, which left him critically injured.
Injured Nur Alam was rescued by locals and taken to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.
Residential Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Shauvik Roy confirmed the incident, adding that Nur Alam had died after being taken to the hospital.


