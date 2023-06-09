

Padma char jute fields dying for drought



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, June 8: Amid drought and in absence of rain, jute plants are continuing to die in the fields on Padma char in Bagha Upazila of the district. Despite repeated irrigation, it is difficult to save the jute plants.According to sources at the agriculture office in the upazila, this season, jute has been cultivated on 5,550 hectares (ha) of land against last season's 4,565 ha.A contract grower of Pakuriah Village Sajdul Islam said, his three bigha jute fields are dying. Echoing the same view, another grower of Kalidaskhali Char Ashraful Islam said, expecting good profits, he has cultivated jute on three bighas. But most fields have already got destroyed.Amirul Islam, grower of Gaoparah Village in Bagha municipality area, said, he has cultivated jute on 2.5 bighas on the same char. His fields are also dying.Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan confirmed the jute field burning due to a long drought. If nut would be cultivated on Padma char, growers would not be affected, he added. He hinted that jute is not suited to the Padma char.