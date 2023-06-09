Video
11 killed in blast at funeral for assassinated Afghan governor

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

KABUL, June 8: At least 11 people were killed by a blast Thursday at a funeral service for an Afghan acting provincial governor whose assassination this week was claimed by Islamic State, the interior ministry said.
Security has improved dramatically since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government and ending their two-decade insurgency, but the Islamic State group remains a threat.
An interior ministry statement said the blast at the funeral for the acting governor of northeastern Badakhshan province also injured more than 30 people as "a great number of compatriots" gathered for a mosque service honouring Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi.
"The Ministry of Interior of the IEA condemns this brutality of the disgraced enemies," a statement said of the explosion in the provincial capital of Faizabad.    �AFP



