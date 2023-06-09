Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Head happy to 'sneak under the radar' in WTC final

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

LONDON, JUNE 8: Travis Head said batting alongside Australia star Steve Smith enabled him to "sneak under the radar" after compiling an unbeaten hundred on the opening day of the World Test Championship final against India on Wednesday.
Smith, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, has long been a prize wicket during a Test career that had yielded 8,792 runs, including 30 centuries.
The former Australia captain proved his worth again with an unbeaten 95 at The Oval, but it was Head who led the way with a scintillating 146 not out.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Head happy to 'sneak under the radar' in WTC final
Bangladesh face Australia in bronze medal match tomorrow
Boult set to return for New Zealand at ODI World Cup
Sarbajit receives Mahatma Gandhi Int'l Peace Award
Musfik keen to develop skill to intimidate batters regularly
National Sports Competition for children with special need held
India fight back after Smith century in WTC final
Shakib likely to return in action from ODI series against Afghanistan


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft