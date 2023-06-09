Bangladesh face Australia in bronze medal match tomorrow





On the third day (Thursday) of the meet, the Bangladesh team comprising Md. Sagor Islam, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Ramkrishno Saha lost to People Republic of China by 2-6 set in the recurve men's team event semifinal.

In the recurve women's team event, Bangladesh archery team featuring Diya Siddique, Shima Akter Shimu and Hoyti Rani lost to Australia by 3-5 set in the pre quarterfinal.

In the compound men's team event, Bangladesh archery team comprising Newaz Ahmed Rakib, Md. Sohel Rana and Md. Ashikuzzaman lost to South Korea 232-234 in the quarterfinal match.

Bangladesh archery team face Australia in the recurve men's team event bronze medal deciding match of the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament stage-3 scheduled to be held on Saturday (June 10) in Singapore.