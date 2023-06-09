|
Sarbajit receives Mahatma Gandhi Int'l Peace Award
Guruji Sarbajit Chandra Sutradhar had received Mahatma Gandhi International Peace Award recently for his contribution to sports.
Sarbajit who is a member of the Bangladesh Martial Art Confederation, founding general secretary of WIF Bangladesh Yoga Federation and a former athlete of Bangladesh national kickboxing team received the award at a programme at the Rathindra Mancha of Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata, India on Tuesday. The award was handed over at a celebration programme for the celebration of the friendship between Bangladesh and India by the Asian Business Partnership Summit.
Previously, this Bangladeshi was awarded the Yoga Ratna Award in India.