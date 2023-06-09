

Musfik keen to develop skill to intimidate batters regularly

There is little chance that Musfik who for the first time came to the national team could make the cut in the first XI unless any pacer get injured but this call-up at the early stage of his career would be beneficial in many ways, he believes.

This pacer, who came up from youth cricket, has been playing red ball cricket for just one year. But this one year is enough for him to catch the attention as he claimed 49 wickets in just 13 matches that included three five-wicket hauls.

He later played in HP team and Bangladesh A, where he further showcased his skill, convincing the team management that he could be a horse for long race.

According to the team management, what made the 20-yearold Musfik obvious from others, is that he has clear idea about his own strength and capabilities.

"The accuracy is crucial for a fast bowler and then the pace. I will try to be as fast as I can be and also at the same time I will try to keep it simple and accurate," he said.

Musfik however joined the national camp for the first time today. Test captain Shakib Al Hasan, with whom he shared the dressing room in Mohammedan Sporting Club in the last Dhaka Premier League (DPL) welcomed him to the camp.

"I have learnt a lot from him (Shakib) during the DPL days. It helps a lot. We didn't talk much. When I was playing in the field, he gave us suggestion. He shared his thoughts during my bowling, he told me to do this, do that. If I asked something, he nicely answered," Musfik said.

Musfiqur bowled in the nets for the national team while at the HP camp. Fast bowling coach Coach Alan Donald was impressed with his workload. It is believed Shakib and Donald gave a key input in adding the pacer into the squad.

"It feels very good. I joined the camp here today. I worked with Alan Donald earlier. He welcomed me and praised me. He saw me last year when I was in HP. There I was working hard on fitness and bowling. He gave me a lot of advice," he added.

As he wants to be aggressive and faster, there was no surprise Musfik would follow South African speedster Kagiso Rabada.

However, Bangladesh pace bowlers Taskin, Ebadot Hossain are also the inspiration of the young pacer.

"Now I get inspiration from the pace bowlers of Bangladesh. But I follow Rabada. I love his bowling," he said. �BSS



Musfik Hasan who found a place in the squad for the only Test against Afghanistan is keen to grow up as a fast bowler who can regularly scare the batters with his aggressive and skillful bowling.There is little chance that Musfik who for the first time came to the national team could make the cut in the first XI unless any pacer get injured but this call-up at the early stage of his career would be beneficial in many ways, he believes.This pacer, who came up from youth cricket, has been playing red ball cricket for just one year. But this one year is enough for him to catch the attention as he claimed 49 wickets in just 13 matches that included three five-wicket hauls.He later played in HP team and Bangladesh A, where he further showcased his skill, convincing the team management that he could be a horse for long race.According to the team management, what made the 20-yearold Musfik obvious from others, is that he has clear idea about his own strength and capabilities."Fast bowlers always try to be in killer mood. I am no exception. My target is to surprise and scare the batters but that doesn't mean I will compromise with my line and length. I know if I land the ball in right areas, I could be more potent," Musfik said in his first interaction with media on Thursday after being called up into the national team."The accuracy is crucial for a fast bowler and then the pace. I will try to be as fast as I can be and also at the same time I will try to keep it simple and accurate," he said.Musfik however joined the national camp for the first time today. Test captain Shakib Al Hasan, with whom he shared the dressing room in Mohammedan Sporting Club in the last Dhaka Premier League (DPL) welcomed him to the camp."I have learnt a lot from him (Shakib) during the DPL days. It helps a lot. We didn't talk much. When I was playing in the field, he gave us suggestion. He shared his thoughts during my bowling, he told me to do this, do that. If I asked something, he nicely answered," Musfik said.Musfiqur bowled in the nets for the national team while at the HP camp. Fast bowling coach Coach Alan Donald was impressed with his workload. It is believed Shakib and Donald gave a key input in adding the pacer into the squad."It feels very good. I joined the camp here today. I worked with Alan Donald earlier. He welcomed me and praised me. He saw me last year when I was in HP. There I was working hard on fitness and bowling. He gave me a lot of advice," he added.As he wants to be aggressive and faster, there was no surprise Musfik would follow South African speedster Kagiso Rabada.However, Bangladesh pace bowlers Taskin, Ebadot Hossain are also the inspiration of the young pacer."Now I get inspiration from the pace bowlers of Bangladesh. But I follow Rabada. I love his bowling," he said. �BSS