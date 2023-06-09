



A total of 180 boys and girls from eight divisions across the country participated in this competition which included 26 events featuring running, football, bouchi, ball throw, table tennis and badminton. The best selected autistic players of the country took part in this meet.

Medals along with prize bonds were given to the first, second and third place finishers in the competition, orgainsed by department of sports. Besides, special prizes were also given for every participating player.

After the competition, Director of Sports Directorate Mohammad Noore Alam Siddiqui distributed the awards to the players as the chief guest while Md. Shahadat Hossain, private secretary of State Minister for Youth and Sports, was present as the special guest.

Earlier, Youth and Sports secretary Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed formally inaugurated the day-long meet as the chief guest in the morning, presided by Director of Sports Directorate Mohammad Noore Alam Siddiqui. �BSS

The National Sports Competition for children with special need held on Thursday at Mohammadpur Physical Education College ground in the city, said a press release.A total of 180 boys and girls from eight divisions across the country participated in this competition which included 26 events featuring running, football, bouchi, ball throw, table tennis and badminton. The best selected autistic players of the country took part in this meet.Medals along with prize bonds were given to the first, second and third place finishers in the competition, orgainsed by department of sports. Besides, special prizes were also given for every participating player.After the competition, Director of Sports Directorate Mohammad Noore Alam Siddiqui distributed the awards to the players as the chief guest while Md. Shahadat Hossain, private secretary of State Minister for Youth and Sports, was present as the special guest.Earlier, Youth and Sports secretary Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed formally inaugurated the day-long meet as the chief guest in the morning, presided by Director of Sports Directorate Mohammad Noore Alam Siddiqui. �BSS