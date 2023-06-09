Shakib likely to return in action from ODI series against Afghanistan

"I've seen the x-ray report. It seems okay," replied BCB's chief Physio Debashish Chowdhury on Thursday to journalists at Mirpur. "We are hopeful that he'll be able to start playing from the one-day series".





After complete recovery from injury the southpaw will start working on fitness and rehabilitation. In this regard he said, "He needs to maintain fitness before starting action, which is the main challenge. Fracture on the finger will not be a big problem since it was a very normal fracture. He'll start rehabilitation process in a day or two".





Bangladesh Test and T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan is expected to start playing from the forthcoming ODI series at home against Afghanistan in July.Shakib sustained finger injury during the 2nd of the three-match ODI series against Ireland in May this year and subsequently he ruled out of 3rd and final ODI against Ireland and went on the sidelines for up to six weeks.The Tigers therefore, are going to hosts Afghanistan for one-off Test between June 14 and 18 sans their skipper and key performer. Liton Das will lead Bangladesh in the Test.Shakib however, returned to Bangladesh from the USA and was seen at Mirpur on Thursday though he is out of squad and will not play the Test, but still he spent time with peer players, means he wants to boost and cheer up the teammates. What's the updated condition of Shakib's injury?The Afghans will arrive in Dhaka on June 10 to play a Test match, after which there will be a break for the Eid-ul-Adha. In the mean time Afghan players will visit India to play three ODIs.Afghanistan will return to Bangladesh on July 1 to play ODIs slated for July 5, 8 and 11, while two T20i matches will be held on July 14 and July 16 correspondingly.