Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib likely to return in action from ODI series against Afghanistan

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Sports Reporter

Shakib likely to return in action from ODI series against Afghanistan

Shakib likely to return in action from ODI series against Afghanistan

Bangladesh Test and T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan is expected to start playing from the forthcoming ODI series at home against Afghanistan in July.
Shakib sustained finger injury during the 2nd of the three-match ODI series against Ireland in May this year and subsequently he ruled out of 3rd and final ODI against Ireland and went on the sidelines for up to six weeks.

The Tigers therefore, are going to hosts Afghanistan for one-off Test between June 14 and 18 sans their skipper and key performer. Liton Das will lead Bangladesh in the Test.
Shakib however, returned to Bangladesh from the USA and was seen at Mirpur on Thursday though he is out of squad and will not play the Test, but still he spent time with peer players, means he wants to boost and cheer up the teammates. What's the updated condition of Shakib's injury?

"I've seen the x-ray report. It seems okay," replied BCB's chief Physio Debashish Chowdhury on Thursday to journalists at Mirpur. "We are hopeful that he'll be able to start playing from the one-day series".

After complete recovery from injury the southpaw will start working on fitness and rehabilitation. In this regard he said, "He needs to maintain fitness before starting action, which is the main challenge. Fracture on the finger will not be a big problem since it was a very normal fracture. He'll start rehabilitation process in a day or two".

The Afghans will arrive in Dhaka on June 10 to play a Test match, after which there will be a break for the Eid-ul-Adha. In the mean time Afghan players will visit India to play three ODIs.

Afghanistan will return to Bangladesh on July 1 to play ODIs slated for July 5, 8 and 11, while two T20i matches will be held on July 14 and July 16 correspondingly.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Head happy to 'sneak under the radar' in WTC final
Bangladesh face Australia in bronze medal match tomorrow
Boult set to return for New Zealand at ODI World Cup
Sarbajit receives Mahatma Gandhi Int'l Peace Award
Musfik keen to develop skill to intimidate batters regularly
National Sports Competition for children with special need held
India fight back after Smith century in WTC final
Shakib likely to return in action from ODI series against Afghanistan


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft