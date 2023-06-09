Video
CCCI President, CPA Chairman discuss port facilities

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, June 8: Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam had an exchange of views with the newly appointed chairman of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail at the latter's office at CPA on Wednesday.
They discussed ways and means to boost cargo handling and shipping facilities at the port. Mahbubul Alam underscore the needs for taking effective steps to make the port more dynamic as per ISPS code (a set of measures to enhance the security of ships and port facilities), operationalizing Patenga container terminal with quick appointment of operators.
Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail said: "Chittagong Port has a deep relationship with businessmen, who have a significant role behind the progress of the port today."
He sought the cooperation of businessmen to develop the port into a more dynamic and prosperous port in the coming days. The Port Chairman expressed the hope of speedy implementation of the Bay-Terminal project and taking necessary measures regarding the launch of Patenga Container Terminal and continuing the best efforts to speed up the Chittagong Port as per the Prime Minister's vision and export targets.
Chamber president Mahbubul Alam said 'The various mega projects of the government, especially the Bangabandhu Tunnel and the Mirsarai Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Shilpa Nagar, have been implemented in Chattogram. Considering the growing import-export trade of the country in the coming days, the government has undertaken the Bay-Terminal project.



