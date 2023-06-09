Special mango train on C,nawabganj to Dhaka route launched





CHAPAINAWABGANJ, June 8: A special mango train has been launched to transport mangoes from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka at low cost.Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan inaugurated the train service at Chapainawabganj rail station around 11am on Thursday.The train will leave Rahanpur station in the district at 4:00 pm every day with mangoes for Chapainawabganj station. The train will start its journey from Chapainawabganj railway station to the capital at 6:00 pm.On the way, the special train will stop at 14 stations and reach Tejgaon station in Dhaka at 1:15 am.Around 301 metric tonnes of mangoes can be transported in seven wagons of the train. The cost of transporting mangoes from Chapainawabganj will be Tk 1.31 per kg.According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the mango special train service started for the first time on May 5, 2020 to transport mangoes. �UNB