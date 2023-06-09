Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Special mango train on C,nawabganj to Dhaka route launched

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, June 8: A special mango train has been launched to transport mangoes from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka at low cost.
Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan inaugurated the train service at Chapainawabganj rail station around 11am on Thursday.
The train will leave Rahanpur station in the district at 4:00 pm every day with mangoes for Chapainawabganj station. The train will start its journey from Chapainawabganj railway station to the capital at 6:00 pm.
On the way, the special train will stop at 14 stations and reach Tejgaon station in Dhaka at 1:15 am.
Around 301 metric tonnes of mangoes can be transported in seven wagons of the train. The cost of transporting mangoes from Chapainawabganj will be Tk 1.31 per kg.
According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the mango special train service started for the first time on May 5, 2020 to transport mangoes.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCCI President, CPA Chairman discuss port facilities
Special mango train on C,nawabganj to Dhaka route launched
Rosatom, BAEC run World Environment Day awareness campaign
Policy support for import-alternative industry needed: FBCCI President
BSTI, BTFP to promote cross border agro food products
Kitchen, Bath, Living Expo 2023 opens in Dhaka
BD seeks C'wealth support for post LDC trade facilities
Workshop for Huawei BUET ICT Academy students held


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft