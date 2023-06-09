Rosatom, BAEC run World Environment Day awareness campaign





Rosatom State Corporation of Russia in association with the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) conducted a 3-day long public awareness campaign at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant construction region in the district of Pabna marking the golden jubilee of World Environment Day from June 5 to 7.This year the theme of the Day was #BeatPlasticPollution. The campaign included mass awareness activities, educational sessions, voluntary clean-up drives by local students, and an exhibition of Monsters made of used plastic bottles and bags among others, a Rostaom release said on Thursday.Speaking on the occasion Nina Dementsova, Head of Communications, Atomstroyexport (Rosatom Engineering Division, the General Designer and Contractor of Rooppur NPP construction) said, "Plastic has become a part of our lives. We do not think about the threats it is posing to our lives, by causing tremendous damage to the environment. Plastic has been accumulated in such a quantity that makes nature cry for help."Among others, Khondakar Arifuzzaman, Associate Professor of Geography and Environment at the Pabna University of Science and Technology, Md. Moniruzzaman, Deputy Manager of Rooppur NPP also spoke.The ceremony was followed by a cleaning-up of the schoolyard and surrounding areas by over 500 students. However, it began with a ceremony at the sports ground of Dashuria M. M. High School, Ishwardi on June 5 morning which was attended by over 600 students.To create public awareness about the damaging role of thrown-away plastic items Garbage Monsters were installed at Ishwardi Pourashava office premises. These monsters were made from used plastic items voluntarily contributed by the local people. The festival ended with a tour of the Adnan PSF Industries (plastic recycling factory) at Ishwardi EPZ on June 7 for the local students. They were briefed on the benefits of plastic recycling for the environment and of nuclear energy in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.Rosatom is actively promoting a campaign dedicated to the disposal and recycling of waste, elimination of landfills, preservation of forests and water bodies, reduction of emissions into the atmosphere, and environmental education both in Russia and in other countries of its business operations. In Russia, considerable attention is focused on developing and implementing new technologies aimed to protect the environment; these technologies are also being extended to foreign projects like the Rooppur plant, the release added.