Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:37 PM
Home Business

Policy support for import-alternative industry needed: FBCCI President

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin on Wednesday urged the government to give more policy support in the budget to import-alternative industry to shelve import pressure on foreign exchange.
He made the statement in a post-budget discussion organised by Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) jointly with RAPID and Asia Foundation, held at the ERF auditorium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Planning Minister MA Mannan was present as chief guest in the function.
He said Bangladesh produces many products and industrial raw materials and exports them, which were imported earlier due to tax waivers and other policy support. But in the proposed budget, there is no direction to reduce pressure on  dollar and reserves.
Massive import control initiatives will affect industrial production; he said adding that Bangladesh Bank's move only to cut imports is not a solution for reducing stress on the dollar.
Jasim blamed banks are taking Tk114/115 per dollar from traders and regretted that there is no institution to look into the matter.
He said in the proposed budget, target of the 8th 5-year plan for increasing private investment and creating skilled manpower have no reflection.
Having energy and power at an affordable cost is the most important element to increase investment, he said.
But businessmen are not getting gas even after paying at higher rate of Tk30 per unit, he said. "This is not an investment friendly situation."
The government built science and technology universities aiming at creating  skilled human resources as per the requirement of competitive industries, but those universities turn into general universities, the FBCCI president said.
The government is allocating funds for research in the budget, but businessmen do not know who is doing it and where research is happening. Research without connection with industries would not bring any desired result, he said.
The FBCCI president also said there is a task force consisting of FBCCI and NBR to discuss various problems and complaints, but they do not sit together.
"200 percent fine is levied for mistake in HS code on import of goods, 20 percent of which is received by tax officials, which increases the harassment of businesses," he said.
He said budget has set a higher target for revenue collection, but there is absence of a detailed plan on where and how the revenue would be collected. Apart from this, the FBCCI President said increasing the capacity of NBR is very important. In digital Bangladesh, NBR should also be digitised and income tax and VAT should be collected digitally.
Dr Mohammand Abdur Razzaque, Chairman of Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), professor of DU Abu Eusuf, Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj, Country representative Asia Foundation, BUILD CEO Ferdous Ara Begum, Shawkat Hossain Masum, head of online, Prothom Alo, among others, spoke at the function.
ERF president Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha presided over and Secretary Abul Kashem moderated the programme.    �UNB


