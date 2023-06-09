Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Workshop for Huawei BUET ICT Academy students held

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

Huawei South Asia Rep Office has recently organized a workshop for the students of Huawei BUET ICT academy at Huawei Bangladesh Academy.
The session also included professors of BUET who are also trainers of Huawei BUET ICT Academy and hosted elaborate discussions on solutions and technology trends in the telecommunication and ICT sector, says a press release.
The program began with a welcome note by S M Nazmul Hasan, Principal Marketing Manager, SARO and a speech by the Chief Guest Prof Dr. Lutfa Akter, Professor, Department of EEE, BUET.
The event further continued with fruitful sessions taken by industry experts on topics including telecommunication solutions, perspective of digital economy, Smart PV Solar Solution for a Green Bangladesh, Cloud Solutions and more. The session also discussed how Huawei BUET ICT academy can progress in future based on the experience the team has got.
It is mentionable that Huawei South Asia runs various projects to develop the ICT skills of youth in Bangladesh. As one of the initiatives, Huawei has collaborated with BUET and launched Huawei BUET ICT Academy to provide a better and practical knowledge on 5G, cloud computing, storage and HCIA courses.
Total 24 students already graduated from the academy as the first batch and the onboarding of second batch in process.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCCI President, CPA Chairman discuss port facilities
Special mango train on C,nawabganj to Dhaka route launched
Rosatom, BAEC run World Environment Day awareness campaign
Policy support for import-alternative industry needed: FBCCI President
BSTI, BTFP to promote cross border agro food products
Kitchen, Bath, Living Expo 2023 opens in Dhaka
BD seeks C'wealth support for post LDC trade facilities
Workshop for Huawei BUET ICT Academy students held


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft