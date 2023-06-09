Workshop for Huawei BUET ICT Academy students held





The session also included professors of BUET who are also trainers of Huawei BUET ICT Academy and hosted elaborate discussions on solutions and technology trends in the telecommunication and ICT sector, says a press release.

The program began with a welcome note by S M Nazmul Hasan, Principal Marketing Manager, SARO and a speech by the Chief Guest Prof Dr. Lutfa Akter, Professor, Department of EEE, BUET.

The event further continued with fruitful sessions taken by industry experts on topics including telecommunication solutions, perspective of digital economy, Smart PV Solar Solution for a Green Bangladesh, Cloud Solutions and more. The session also discussed how Huawei BUET ICT academy can progress in future based on the experience the team has got.

Total 24 students already graduated from the academy as the first batch and the onboarding of second batch in process.