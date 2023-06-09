Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SONY-SMART opens showroom at Rangpur

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Official distributor of Japanese SONY in Bangladesh, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd (SONY-SMART) launched a showroom at the ground floor of 126, Station Road which is located near the Rangpur city's Grand Hotel intersection area.  
Managing Director of SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam inaugurated the Rangpur showroom of SONY-SMART by cutting ribbon on Wednesday, says a press release.
This will also allow the Rangpur residents to avail authentic Japan-based SONY products near their homes marking the upcoming religious festival Eid-ul-Adha.
Among others, Bangladesh Computer Samity President Engineer Subrata Sarkar, Vice President Md. Rashed Ali Bhuiyan and Director Mosharaf Hossain Sumon, SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd Director Muzahid Al Beruni Suzon, General Manager (Sales) Mr. Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, and eminent local business A S Halim, were present among others.
As part of the Rangpur showroom inauguration festivities, attractive offers and confirmed gifts are providing on every sales of Japanese world-famous SONY BRAVIA XR 'K' Series Google TV, another Japanese brand, SHARP's refrigerator-fridge, SMART LED TV, refrigerator, deep fridge, and all other products of SONY-SMART.
It was also announced at the launching that SONY-SMART has been expanding its business in the domestic electronics market further across the country by offering genuine products at genuine prices and after-sales services. The new showroom has been established under its G-5 policies, as they will ensure maximum customer satisfaction across the country through genuine product, genuine price, genuine service, along with genuine care and genuine passion.
The SMART Technologies (BD) Limited is the leading ICT-product marketing company in Bangladesh and markets about 85 global brands of ICT products. The company is also contracted as an official distributor of the Japanese multinational industrial group SONY Corporation to sell electronics products and other related services in the Bangladesh market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCCI President, CPA Chairman discuss port facilities
Special mango train on C,nawabganj to Dhaka route launched
Rosatom, BAEC run World Environment Day awareness campaign
Policy support for import-alternative industry needed: FBCCI President
BSTI, BTFP to promote cross border agro food products
Kitchen, Bath, Living Expo 2023 opens in Dhaka
BD seeks C'wealth support for post LDC trade facilities
Workshop for Huawei BUET ICT Academy students held


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft