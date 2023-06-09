SONY-SMART opens showroom at Rangpur





Managing Director of SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam inaugurated the Rangpur showroom of SONY-SMART by cutting ribbon on Wednesday, says a press release.

This will also allow the Rangpur residents to avail authentic Japan-based SONY products near their homes marking the upcoming religious festival Eid-ul-Adha.

Among others, Bangladesh Computer Samity President Engineer Subrata Sarkar, Vice President Md. Rashed Ali Bhuiyan and Director Mosharaf Hossain Sumon, SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd Director Muzahid Al Beruni Suzon, General Manager (Sales) Mr. Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, and eminent local business A S Halim, were present among others.

As part of the Rangpur showroom inauguration festivities, attractive offers and confirmed gifts are providing on every sales of Japanese world-famous SONY BRAVIA XR 'K' Series Google TV, another Japanese brand, SHARP's refrigerator-fridge, SMART LED TV, refrigerator, deep fridge, and all other products of SONY-SMART.

The SMART Technologies (BD) Limited is the leading ICT-product marketing company in Bangladesh and markets about 85 global brands of ICT products. The company is also contracted as an official distributor of the Japanese multinational industrial group SONY Corporation to sell electronics products and other related services in the Bangladesh market.

It was also announced at the launching that SONY-SMART has been expanding its business in the domestic electronics market further across the country by offering genuine products at genuine prices and after-sales services. The new showroom has been established under its G-5 policies, as they will ensure maximum customer satisfaction across the country through genuine product, genuine price, genuine service, along with genuine care and genuine passion.