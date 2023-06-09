Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vivo to launch smartphone crystal glass delicacy Y36

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Desk

Global smartphone manufacturer vivo will soon be launching in the country smartphone vivo Y36 in crystal glass delicacy and this new Y series will boast the aesthetics of crystal glass while coming of a very light weight.
It's a delightful announcement for the fashion-lovers too. The contrast of golden and green of vivo Y36 makes an illusion that the light is playing itself on the back side cover. The intricacy of its Golden Ripple Process will indeed mesmerize everyone, says a press release.
The vivo Y36 smartphone will be available in Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black variants. Fluoride Glass Technology is to protect the backside from smudges and fingerprints.
The handset comes with a powerful battery of 5000 mAh, which will provide uninterrupted usability. The new attraction of Y series has been met with the 44W Flash-Charge in this addition. It has the highest charging capacity among all Y series smartphones.
The efficacy of vivo Y36 is enhanced due to the incorporation of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and 8GB RAM storage. The storage capacity can be boosted up to 8 GB as per requirement. More than 27 apps can seamlessly run in the background. Users can access multiple apps at a time with efficacy.
A new inclusion of Double Exposure is also getting added to this outstanding device. It will ease the task of assembling two images into one. The smartphone owns a 50 MP HD Main Camera with 2 MP micro camera and 16 MP front camera.
No matter if it's summer, monsoon or winter, vivo Y36 can be the only 'cool' companion for style and performance in any season.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCCI President, CPA Chairman discuss port facilities
Special mango train on C,nawabganj to Dhaka route launched
Rosatom, BAEC run World Environment Day awareness campaign
Policy support for import-alternative industry needed: FBCCI President
BSTI, BTFP to promote cross border agro food products
Kitchen, Bath, Living Expo 2023 opens in Dhaka
BD seeks C'wealth support for post LDC trade facilities
Workshop for Huawei BUET ICT Academy students held


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft