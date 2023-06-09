Vivo to launch smartphone crystal glass delicacy Y36





It's a delightful announcement for the fashion-lovers too. The contrast of golden and green of vivo Y36 makes an illusion that the light is playing itself on the back side cover. The intricacy of its Golden Ripple Process will indeed mesmerize everyone, says a press release.

The vivo Y36 smartphone will be available in Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black variants. Fluoride Glass Technology is to protect the backside from smudges and fingerprints.

The handset comes with a powerful battery of 5000 mAh, which will provide uninterrupted usability. The new attraction of Y series has been met with the 44W Flash-Charge in this addition. It has the highest charging capacity among all Y series smartphones.

The efficacy of vivo Y36 is enhanced due to the incorporation of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and 8GB RAM storage. The storage capacity can be boosted up to 8 GB as per requirement. More than 27 apps can seamlessly run in the background. Users can access multiple apps at a time with efficacy.

No matter if it's summer, monsoon or winter, vivo Y36 can be the only 'cool' companion for style and performance in any season.

Global smartphone manufacturer vivo will soon be launching in the country smartphone vivo Y36 in crystal glass delicacy and this new Y series will boast the aesthetics of crystal glass while coming of a very light weight.It's a delightful announcement for the fashion-lovers too. The contrast of golden and green of vivo Y36 makes an illusion that the light is playing itself on the back side cover. The intricacy of its Golden Ripple Process will indeed mesmerize everyone, says a press release.The vivo Y36 smartphone will be available in Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black variants. Fluoride Glass Technology is to protect the backside from smudges and fingerprints.The handset comes with a powerful battery of 5000 mAh, which will provide uninterrupted usability. The new attraction of Y series has been met with the 44W Flash-Charge in this addition. It has the highest charging capacity among all Y series smartphones.The efficacy of vivo Y36 is enhanced due to the incorporation of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and 8GB RAM storage. The storage capacity can be boosted up to 8 GB as per requirement. More than 27 apps can seamlessly run in the background. Users can access multiple apps at a time with efficacy.A new inclusion of Double Exposure is also getting added to this outstanding device. It will ease the task of assembling two images into one. The smartphone owns a 50 MP HD Main Camera with 2 MP micro camera and 16 MP front camera.No matter if it's summer, monsoon or winter, vivo Y36 can be the only 'cool' companion for style and performance in any season.