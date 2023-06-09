Bank Asia, SME Fdn hold training for women entrepreneurs

Bank Asia Limited and SME Foundation has jointly arranged a four-day long training program recently for women entrepreneurs at Chandpur Govt College under the supervision of Women Entrepreneurs Development Units of the both organisations.

A total of 40 women entrepreneurs of Chandpur district were awarded certificates after completion of their training successfully. Mr Salahuddin Mahmud, Managing Director (current charge) of SME Foundation presided over the concluding ceremony of the training programme, says a press release.

Rasheda Akter, Additional District Commissioner and Yeasir Arafat, ASP of Chandpur District, Md Zillur Rahman, Mayor, Chandpur Pourashava, Md Masudur Rahman, AGM, SMEF, Monira Akter, Chairperson of Chandpur WCCI (proposed), Riffat Anjum and Tazkera Ahmed, AVPs of Bank Asia were present in the programme.

