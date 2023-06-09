Video
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:37 PM
Business

Fevicol Champions Club conducts tree plantation in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

Fevicol Champions Club (FCC) has recently conducted a tree plantation programme in different parts of the country on the occasion of World Environment Day 2023.
With the help of 2300 members, FCC has planted 1560 saplings in capital city Dhaka, along with Chittagong, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Gazipur and Savar with the motto 'Plant Trees, Save Environment', says a press release.
In this context, Mainak Dutta, Country Manager of PIDILITE Specialty Chemicals (BD) Pvt Ltd said, "There is only one Earth, and we better save it. All of us associated with furniture Industry have the moral responsibility to ensure that the balance is maintained by planting trees as much as possible and protect the environment. I applaud and congratulate all the Office Bearers and members of FCC for taking such a positive initiative to combat the recent climate changes and the consequential disasters that the world is witnessing."
Fevicol Champions Club (FCC) is an independent association of the furniture industry, backed by the country's well-known brand for adhesives "Fevicol". Currently, this association has 30 clubs in different parts of the country. Fevicol Champions Club (FCC) started its journey in Bangladesh in August 2019 with the objective of social and personal development of small and medium entrepreneurs who make furniture. The association organizes various social service initiatives every quarter that include conducting health check-up camps, blood donation campaigns, tree plantation, environmental awareness, labor donation programs and so on.


