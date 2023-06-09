Video
Home Business

Walton unveils AIoT based Giantech series 3 models of smart fridges

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

Bangladesh has transformed into the world's most advanced refrigerator producer country. Leading global electronics brand Walton has unveiled AIoT (Internet of Things) based Giantech (GT) series three new models of smart refrigerators.
These new models included South Asia's first manufacturing four-door smart refrigerators and the world's first 8in1 convertible side by side door smart fridge.
On the occasion of unveiling Giantech series new models of refrigerators, a grand programme was arranged at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday.
Attending as the chief guest, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed unveiled the world's most advanced Walton GT series new models of refrigerator while Walton's Sports Ambassador Bangladesh National Cricket Team All-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz was also present.
Among others, Walton Hi-Tech's Additional Managing Director S M Shoyeb Hossain Nobel, Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Director Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Hi-Tech's Deputy Managing Directors and other high officials are also present there.
Country's renowned film actor Amin Khan moderated the grand launching ceremony.
Walton's GT series refrigerators, ranging from 619 liters to 660 liters, will be available in the domestic market this month. Prices of these new models of refrigerators will be set between Tk1,13,00 and Tk2,00,000.
Now, customers are getting one year replacement warranty, 12 years compressor guaranty and 5 years free after sales service on Walton refrigerators. Walton is providing swift and best after sales services to the users through its nationwide 79 service centers under the ISO certified service management system.
The special features of Walton GT series refrigerators include ionizer, ozonizer and intelligent germ terminator (IGT) with UV features, electronic control feature, door opening alarm, child lock, three layer odor guard, human detector, finger print resistant metal. Door, Internal Automatic Ice Maker, Ceramic Coded Premium Glass and Elegant Curved Design Metal Door etc.
Walton's Giantech series new models include 660 liter GT Pro Max, 646 liter GT Pro and 619 liter GT model refrigerators. With 'Walton Smart Appliance' android app, customers can not only control the Walton's GT series refrigerators settings but also shop online and browse You Tube for cooking reference. The GT series fridges are of esthetic designs.
These new models of GT series fridges have duo cooling setting with turbo and eco features for the refrigerator and freezer compartments. For using AI based MSO (Matrix Speed Optimization) inverter technology in GT series fridges, customers no need to worry about cooling performance, power consumption and settings.
The AI system gets 3D data from environment temperature, difference of set and exact temperature of the compartments as well as door-open duration.  These GT series refrigerators come with eight to nine conversion modes that change itself at the push of a button to take care of all various needs of the customers. The customer can set the cooling performance of the fridge and freezer compartment with the world's highest convertible mood. Thus, each model will consume less electricity. These fridges will ensure healthy fresh food free of viruses and bacteria.
Special features of Walton's four-door GT Pro Max and side-by-side door GT Pro models include a water dispenser. In addition, the GT Pro Max model has a 21.5-inch multimedia LCD display and the GT model has a 15.6-inch multimedia LCD display with various features like YouTube browsing, online grocery shopping, offline video and audio, countdown clock, online recipes, clock, calendar, internet browsing, selfie camera, weather update etc. Besides, the side by side door GT Pro model has a digital display.
All three models of the GT series come with a smart control feature, so the fridge can be controlled with a touch of the upper door without opening the fridge door. And the result is huge power saving with maximum cooling performance.


