Digital Bank imperative for smart Bangladesh: Nagad MD





"We have mobile money carriers in the country but it has limitations to offer reasonable and customers required services and banks also has its own limitations to spread its services because of the cost of doing business. So Digital Bank is the only solution," said Mishuk during an interview with UNB.

Bangladesh is all set to enter the era of a Digital Bank with necessary policy formulation nearing completion.

With a view to widening and accelerating financial inclusion, the government feels urgency of launching digital banks, which will also create jobs for young IT workers, as reflected in the FY24 budget speech of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

The Bangladesh Bank has also finalised regulatory guidelines to be placed in the bank's next board meeting next week.

Now, they now seek a complete financial solution on a single platform. But mobile money providers have limitations, they cannot perform like a bank does, Mishuk added.

Nagad managing director also said, "By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and innovative solutions, Nagad has pioneered a novel approach to banking, which will enable millions of individuals and businesses to access secure and convenient financial services."

"We believe that with a strong foundation and a vision for the future, Nagad is well-positioned to shape the future of digital banking in Bangladesh and contribute to the country's overall development," he added.

Nagad, a disruptive mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh also has partnership with Bangladesh Postal Department, became the first to introduce the country and its people with Digital Bank, also known as Neobank or virtual bank.

Such a bank will provide all banking services through websites and mobile phone apps, according to Nagad.

There is no denying that the digital delivery of financial services by MFS operators reflects that they have come a long way when it comes to going paperless and cashless and bringing an end to in-person bank visits.

