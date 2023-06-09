Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Digital Bank imperative for smart Bangladesh: Nagad MD

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Establishing a digital bank is necessary to include the entire population financially as Bangladesh is setting its direction to build a smart country, Nagad founder and Managing Director Tanvir A Mashuk has said.
"We have mobile money carriers in the country but it has limitations to offer reasonable and customers required services and banks also has its own limitations to spread its services because of the cost of doing business. So Digital Bank is the only solution," said Mishuk during an interview with UNB.
Bangladesh is all set to enter the era of a Digital Bank with necessary policy formulation nearing completion.
With a view to widening and accelerating financial inclusion, the government feels urgency of launching digital banks, which will also create jobs for young IT workers, as reflected in the FY24 budget speech of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.
The Bangladesh Bank has also finalised regulatory guidelines to be placed in the bank's next board meeting next week.
The Nagad founder said, "With a fast growth in smartphone penetration and soaring internet users, a large number of people are already enjoying many banking services, mainly offered by MFS, on their phones."
Now, they now seek a complete financial solution on a single platform. But mobile money providers have limitations, they cannot perform like a bank does, Mishuk added.
Nagad managing director also said, "By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and innovative solutions, Nagad has pioneered a novel approach to banking, which will enable millions of individuals and businesses to access secure and convenient financial services."
"We believe that with a strong foundation and a vision for the future, Nagad is well-positioned to shape the future of digital banking in Bangladesh and contribute to the country's overall development," he added.
Nagad, a disruptive mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh also has partnership with Bangladesh Postal Department, became the first to introduce the country and its people with Digital Bank, also known as Neobank or virtual bank.
Such a bank will provide all banking services through websites and mobile phone apps, according to Nagad.
There is no denying that the digital delivery of financial services by MFS operators reflects that they have come a long way when it comes to going paperless and cashless and bringing an end to in-person bank visits.
Financial industry experts say it is now high time for an MFS operator like Nagad to function as a digital bank. In this way, customers will get all of their desired financial services on a single platform.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCCI President, CPA Chairman discuss port facilities
Special mango train on C,nawabganj to Dhaka route launched
Rosatom, BAEC run World Environment Day awareness campaign
Policy support for import-alternative industry needed: FBCCI President
BSTI, BTFP to promote cross border agro food products
Kitchen, Bath, Living Expo 2023 opens in Dhaka
BD seeks C'wealth support for post LDC trade facilities
Workshop for Huawei BUET ICT Academy students held


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft