Herlan Store opened at Bansree





During the inauguration of the 'Herlan Store', Mim stated that the products offered by Herlan are upholding international standards, ensuring premium quality. Authentic products formulated in America and manufactured in have been making waves in the market. The products are known for their high quality and reliability. Herlan is expected to have a prompt response to the color cosmetics industry.

Abdul Alim Shimul, Head of Operations of Herlan Store, said that along with the export of quality products of the American cosmetic brand 'Herlan', these stores have been established to deliver to everyone in the country.

Herlan has kept up with the times and serves a modern and fashionable product line in consideration of consumer demands. This brand's assortment of cosmetics includes primers, foundations, concealers, lipsticks, gel eyeliners, mascaras, and nail varnishes, all of which come in premium packaging and are of authentic quality. All of these items are available at the Herlan store.

In addition to Herlan, authentic skincare and color cosmetics from world-renowned brands such as Nior, Siodil, Blaze O' Skin, and Lily's can be found in these establishments. The fragrance of 'Blaze O' Skin' shower gel, body jelly, scrub, and lotion is mind-blowing. Face washes from the 'Lily' brand are available in honey, lemon, cucumber, and aloe vera varieties. In addition to niacinamide, vitamin C, E, B3, salicylic acid, and other ingredients, Siodil's skin care products are highly effective at treating skin concerns. Additionally, this store will periodically add fashion-related products such as glasses, lenses, and eyelashes.

