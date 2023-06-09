Video
Friday, 9 June, 2023
UN Global Compact Network celebrate maiden Integrity Day

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Desk

The United Nations Global Compact Network Bangladesh celebrated the 1st Integrity Day 2023 under the theme "Enabling Good Citizenship and Integrity through Collective Action," at the Lakeshore Hotel, Gulshan 2, Dhaka on Wednesday.
The United Nations Global Compact is the world's leading corporate sustainability initiative and the event brought together leaders from the private sector, civil society, the maritime sector, and academia, says a press release.
Chief Guest Yasir Azman, CEO, of Grameenphone, delivered the opening address, and he mentioned the importance of leading by example: "Good Business is Sustainable Business", and is built upon "Transparency and Honesty".
The first-panel discussion brought together cross-industry leaders including Fakhrul Hasan, General Manager, Human Resources, SQUARE Pharmaceuticals, Warisul Abid, Chief People & Sustainability Officer, SQ Group, Ms. Afreen Huda, Chief Human Resources Officer, IDLC Finance and Syed Ariful Islam, Project Lead, Maritime Anti-Corruption Network and ex-Director General, Department of Shipping.
The session was moderated by Md. Rubaiyath Sarwar Managing Director, Innovision Consulting. The cross-industry discussion shed light on ground realities, challenges & best practices related to promoting integrity in the workplace as well as their supply chains. The panelists also highlighted the importance of having well-defined values and embedding them into the culture of their organizations for sustainable change.
The second-panel discussion brought together leaders from the academic landscape to discuss The Role of Academia in Achieving Good Citizenship and Integrity for the next generation of leaders who will be entering the workplace.
The panel comprised Professor Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman, Vice Chancellor, Daffodil International University (DIU), and Md. Rashedur Rahman, Executive Director, Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship Center (ICE), University of Dhaka.
The panelists shared the roles that their institutions are playing, along with how academia can engage with the private sector and civil society to embed good citizenship and integrity within the youth. Ms. Tahsinah Ahmed, Executive Director of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) moderated the session.
The two-panel discussions were followed by a student debate between the debate clubs of North South University and the University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh on the motion, "Accountability Should Begin with the Public Sector, Not the Private Sector". The team from North South University who were against the motion emerged as winners of the immersive and competitive session.
In his closing remarks, Korvi Rakshand, Chairman, JAAGO Foundation shared there is a need to deploy a collective approach when it comes to upholding and promoting integrity. Even though it may take a while, a collective approach would lead to sustainable impact in the long run.
In a separate interview, the Programme Manager for United Nations Global Compact Network Bangladesh, Mabrur M. Chowdhury explained the rationale behind the celebration of Integrity Day and commented: "To drive sustainable change, all stakeholders need to understand the critical roles they play and come together on a common platform."


