Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:36 PM
JBCCI holds talks on boosting Japan-BD trade, investments

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

A delegation of Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (JBCCI) paid a courtesy call on Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of commerce ministry, at his office in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The delegation held a discussion on enhancing trade and investments between Japan and Bangladesh focusing on the EPA Joint Study between the two countries, reads a press release.
The JBCCI delegation, led by its President Myungho Lee, included Director Asif A Chowdhury, Secretary General Md Anwar Shahid, Joint Treasurer Maria Howlader, directors- Sugawara Manabu, Md Jahangir Alam Sarker, Saori Fujimoto, Mohammed Sohel and Nayeemur Rahman, Executive Director Md Emran, Manager Md Shahriar Omar, and Executive Officer Nahid Hassan.
Myungho Lee explained briefly about JBCCI and its contribution to promote bilateral trade relations between Japan and Bangladesh.
In his remarks, he emphasised on the EPA (Economic Partnership Agreement) between Japan and Bangladesh. He mentioned that JBCCI formed a Standing Committee on EPA/FTA to collect relevant information and extend support in the process of EPA/FTA.
He also said this committee could be actively involved with the commerce ministry for any sort of support in this regard.
Tapan Kanti Ghosh informed that his ministry is working on the joint study and it started from April 2023. The next meeting between the ministry and Japan side will take place tentatively in July 2023.




