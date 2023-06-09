JBCCI holds talks on boosting Japan-BD trade, investments





The delegation held a discussion on enhancing trade and investments between Japan and Bangladesh focusing on the EPA Joint Study between the two countries, reads a press release.

The JBCCI delegation, led by its President Myungho Lee, included Director Asif A Chowdhury, Secretary General Md Anwar Shahid, Joint Treasurer Maria Howlader, directors- Sugawara Manabu, Md Jahangir Alam Sarker, Saori Fujimoto, Mohammed Sohel and Nayeemur Rahman, Executive Director Md Emran, Manager Md Shahriar Omar, and Executive Officer Nahid Hassan.

Myungho Lee explained briefly about JBCCI and its contribution to promote bilateral trade relations between Japan and Bangladesh.

In his remarks, he emphasised on the EPA (Economic Partnership Agreement) between Japan and Bangladesh. He mentioned that JBCCI formed a Standing Committee on EPA/FTA to collect relevant information and extend support in the process of EPA/FTA.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh informed that his ministry is working on the joint study and it started from April 2023. The next meeting between the ministry and Japan side will take place tentatively in July 2023.





