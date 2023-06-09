Video
Trade seminar held at NY office of BD Consulate General

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Business Correspondent

The Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York hosted a seminar on trade and investment on Wednesday promoting bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States.
The event witnessed the participation of Ambassador Muhammad Imran, the ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States, and representatives from the government and private sectors, a press release reads.
As the chief guest, Imran emphasised the multi-dimensional and deep-rooted relations between Bangladesh and the United States, particularly in trade and investment.
He highlighted Bangladesh's remarkable socio-economic development, infrastructure, skilled workforce, strategic location, and growing domestic market, underscoring the country's attractiveness for establishing industries and foreign investments.
The ambassador called upon US mainstream businessmen and expatriates to increase their investments in Bangladesh and encouraged exchange houses to facilitate the flow of remittances, crucial for socio-economic growth.
Md Mehdi Hasan, economic minister of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, delivered a keynote speech outlining the existing economic relations between the two countries and identifying potential sectors for investment, such as apparel, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, ICT, healthcare, renewable energy, and tourism.
Devasree Mitra, CEO of Sonali Exchange, emphasised the benefits of diversified investment options, including stocks and bonds, and urged expatriates to utilise legal channels to remit funds, taking advantage of government incentives.
Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam, consul general, highlighted Bangladesh's immense potential and business-friendly environment. He called upon all participants to contribute effectively towards achieving the national vision for 2041 and realising the dream of 'Sonar Bangla.'
The seminar received positive feedback from all attendees, who expressed their gratitude to the Bangladesh Embassy and Consulate General for organising the event.


