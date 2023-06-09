Video
Kakrail branch of Padma Bank holds customer meeting

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Business Desk

A customer meeting was organized by Padma Bank's Kakrail branch to seek the opinions of customers on improvement and modernization of various banking products and services.
Customers requested the board of directors of Padma Bank to come up with different types of products according to their needs. This event was organized by the bank's Kakrail branch on Wednesday, says a press release.
The chief guest of the programme, Padma Bank's Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan, met the customers. He shared the news of bringing Islamic banking to consumers, saying, "Bangladesh Bank has allowed it to open five Islamic banking windows, and provide Islamic banking services to customers across the country very soon through the bank's 60 branches and all sub-branches. Customers' transactions will be protected by Insaaf, a completely Shariah-compliant Islamic core banking service. He requested consumers who want to undertake Islamic banking to stick with Padma Bank.
The Principal of Habibullah Bahar College, Md. Abdul Jabbar, President of Amin Bagh Cooperative Society Md. Mujibul Haque and former star footballer Qaiser Hamid were present as special guests in the event.  The Customer meet program was presided over by the bank's Deputy Managing Director and CBO, Dr. Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin. He told customers that remittance services are provided from all branches of Padma Bank. Apart from this, through A-challan, many other government fees, including passport fees, individual and company income tax, excise duty, customs duty, and land development tax, can be deposited. He also informed customers about various services, including student banking, home loans, auto loans etc. Padma Bank's Head of Country Sales Bassu Sheikh, Kakrail branch manager Mohammad Jahangir Alam, senior officers of various departments and local elite  were also present in the event.
Padma Bank Limited, under the majority ownership of Government owned     Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, and ICB, has been providing banking services to customers across the country.


