Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:35 PM
UK keen to hire nurses from Bangladesh, invest in education

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The new British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has expressed interest in hiring nurses from Bangladesh and invest in the education sector of the country as she meet the Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority office in the capital on Wednesday.
"The envoy expressed interest in hiring nurses from Bangladesh as the UK has a crisis of nurses. This issue was also discussed during my meeting with the UK health minister earlier. I told them we have a shortage of nurses as well. If we can create a higher number of trained nurses we will support the UK," Salman F Rahman told reporters after the meeting.
He said they have discussed several other issues, mostly related to bilateral trade and investment. "We stressed diversified exports from IT, agriculture and service sectors to the UK market. The country is also interested to invest in the education sector of Bangladesh."
Sarah Cooke said her country is eager to propel the bilateral relationship to new heights by fostering an enhanced trade and investment partnership between the two friendly nations. "The UK and Bangladesh have had very strong relations for many years. We want to take the relations to new heights, especially in the area of trade and investment," she told reporters after the meeting.
Salman F Rahman said a joint declaration was recently signed between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom with the aim of establishing an aviation partnership. "Under this declaration, the UK wants us to have a workshop here," he added and noted that the high commissioner did not talk about the Bangladesh elections.


