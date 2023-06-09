Video
SIBL inks MoU with Apollo Multispeciality Hospital

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Business Desk

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) and Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Ltd, Kolkata, India at the bank's head office recently, says a press release.
Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Director of SIBL and Rana Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Hospitals (Eastern Region) signed the MoU In presence of Zafar Alam in favor of their respective organizations.
Among others, Deputy Managing Director of the bank Mohammad Forkanullah, Head of Card Division Mohammad Wahiduzzaman, Bangladesh Representative of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Limited, M.M. Masumuzzaman, and senior officials of both organizations attended the event. Card holders of SIBL can enjoy discounts at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Limited, Kolkata, including pick and drop at airport, and ambulance services under this agreement.


