Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD RMG units must align items with global sourcing trends: PwC

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Business Correspondent

A recent PwC Bangladesh report suggested garment manufacturers to align their product basket with global sourcing trends and shift to more value-added products.
Businesses need to be backed by industrial infrastructure and logistics to reduce operational cost, be environment-friendly and safe, and reduce the response time and business risks, it said.
Bangladesh's readymade garment (RMG) manufacturers need to align their product basket with global sourcing trends and may like to move towards more value-added products to reap more profits and get more competitive, a recent report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Bangladesh said, reports fibre2fashion.
Customised strategies must be followed for each product-market combination to further penetrate existing markets, enter relevant new markets and diversify products, the report titled 'What's next for the RMG sector in Bangladesh?' noted.
Efficient functioning of businesses needs to be backed by industrial infrastructure and logistics to reduce cost of operations, make operations environment-friendly and safe, and reduce the response time and overall business risks, the report said.
Quality utilities need to be sufficiently available at competitive prices, it said.
Geopolitical tension between major markets and manufacturing countries, cotton price fluctuations, global geopolitical conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic have changed the overall trade dynamics of the global textile and RMG industries, which have been experiencing a series of disruptions in the last five years, the report noted.
For such business in the country to survive and make profits, transformation is required at both the company and country levels, it said.
These labour-intensive industries need continuous skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of human resources, adoption of new technologies, development of new products, improving process efficiencies and enabling innovation, said the PwC report.
Some of the new technologies that the report suggested could be adopted include business intelligence tools, 3D design, automation, barcodes, RFID, blockchain, laser technology and nano-bubble technology.
The industry also needs to focus on circular economy, sustainable product designing, green chemistry, net zero commitments, measurement and control of emissions and baselining the scope of emissions, living wages, and clearly defined career progression paths for the workforce, the report said.
The industry also must ensure continuous supply of good quality power at competitive prices, improved efficiency in port, road transport, custom clearance processes with lesser human intervention, improved occupancy of industrial zones and strengthening of textile manufacturing capacity, especially that of finished woven fabric, it added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCCI President, CPA Chairman discuss port facilities
Special mango train on C,nawabganj to Dhaka route launched
Rosatom, BAEC run World Environment Day awareness campaign
Policy support for import-alternative industry needed: FBCCI President
BSTI, BTFP to promote cross border agro food products
Kitchen, Bath, Living Expo 2023 opens in Dhaka
BD seeks C'wealth support for post LDC trade facilities
Workshop for Huawei BUET ICT Academy students held


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft