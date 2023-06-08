Video
Legal Notice Served

Mayor Taposh asks Daily Star to pay  Tk 100cr for defamation

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh in a legal notice asked the Daily Star to pay him Tk 100 crore as compensation alleging that he had been defamed in a satire piece on May 13.

Taposh served the legal notice on the Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam, Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque and writer Naziba Basher.

His lawyer, Barrister Mezbahur Rahman, at a briefing at Supreme Court premises on Wednesday said that the legal notice was sent by registered post on Monday.

He said that a column, published in the Daily Star and on its online edition that contained offensive remarks about Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

He alleged that the column also made derogatory comments about Dhaka South City Mayor.

"Therefore, Mayor Taposh instructed me to take action, hence the legal notice was served on the Daily Star," said Mezbahur Rahman.

"In the column, the name of Dhaka South City Corporation was distorted to make Dhoka South Town Corporation � the person who wrote this column distorted their own opinion and, in inverted commas, passed them off as comments of the honourable Mayor."

The notice asked The Daily Star to remove the article within 24 hours and publish a write up seeking unconditional apology.

Appropriate legal action would be taken against the notice recipients if required steps are not taken within the time, the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star in a written statement said that the content was not a report or a column as mentioned by Mayor Taposh's representatives. Rather it is a satirical piece, which is a globally accepted and common practice in journalism.
It also said that the Daily Star will reply to the legal notice within two days.

Meanwhile, Mayor Taposh's lawyer Barrister Mezbahur Rahman said that the notice demands two things- the removal of the article from the online edition, followed by a written apology, and a payment of Tk100 crore in damages.

"If no action is taken within seven days, we will decide on the next course of action," he added.



