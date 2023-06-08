Fakhrul refuses to comment on Amu's dialogue offer





BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday refused to comment on Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu's offer to hold dialogue with BNP under the aegis of the United Nations.



As some journalists approached him for his comments on Amu's offer, he said, "I don't want to make any comment."





He said, "As Awami League did not keep its commitments in two earlier elections, there is no scope to trust this party."



"The discussion can only be on how to form a neutral government," said Fakhrul and added, "If the Awami League agrees to form a neutral government, if it wants to resign from the government only then will we decide about discussing its proposal."



"Statements of the Awami League's leaders and ministers to resolve election crisis are confusing, " said BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain while speaking at a discussion on death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman hosted by Doctors Association of Bangladesh at Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall in National Press Club.



He said that Awami League General Secretary has contradicted Amir Hossain Amu's offer.



"As Time is over for Awami League, it's natural for its leaders to mess up," he said.



