Amu changes his offer for dialogue

Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, also the Coordinator and Spokesperson of 14-party alliance, on Wednesday said that no one was called to join dialogue over the next general election as the polls will be held as per the Constitution.He said this at a discussion organized by AL on the occasion of historic Six-point Day. AL President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the discussion held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital.Changing his Tuesday's statement on talks with BNP he said, There is no opportunity now to invite anyone to dialogue." At a rally of 14-party alliance led by the ruling Awami League on Tuesday Amir Hossain Amu said, "We want to discuss with BNP face to face. If necessary, the dialogue can be mediated by the UN representative as in the past."Amir Hossain Amu said, "A new conspiracy has started regarding the election. No one was asked and no one was invited to the discussion. Moreover, no one was called. There is no opportunity to invite anyone.""There have been many conspiracies since 2013 regarding the elections. Taranco (former UN Assistant Secretary-General Oscar Fernandez Taranco) was sent from the United Nations in that election. In the meeting with us, we proved before them that there will be a constitutional vacuum if the elections are not held. A constitutional vacuum cannot be desirable for a country," said Amu.Pointing to BNP, Amu said, "You were defeated in the discussions that day too. Through that, our elections were conducted smoothly. Sheikh Hasina has been able to bring Bangladesh to a place by forming the government consistently. Bangladesh has emerged as a developing country. Today also the election will be based on the constitution. A constitutional vacuum cannot be allowed to be created in the country.'The spokesperson of the 14-party alliance said, "Nobody will be invited to dialogue. No dialogue has been called yet over the election issue. Elections will be held as per the constitution. All the political parties must participate in the election following the Constitution."The country's people will decide who will assume the state power through that poll, he added.