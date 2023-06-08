Amu's statement is not party's stand: Hasan







According to the ruling party Joint General Secretary, Amu's statement is not the position of his party.



During a views exchange meeting with journalists at the Secretariat, the Minister said, "Amir Hossain Amu is one of the senior leaders of our party. The statement he made was his personal statement."

After that statement, Amir Hossain Amu was contacted and Hasan said, "He (Amu) did not say exactly as it appeared in the paper or in the media. Anyway, this is his personal opinion. It is not discussed anywhere in the party, the government or even the 14 parties."



The Information Minister questioned what will be gained from the discussion with BNP. He said, "In the experience of negotiations with BNP in the past, the big question is what will happen when we discuss with this terrorist political party which wants to prevent the elections, which wants to protest the elections."



Hasan also reminded that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was embarrassed when she went to condole the death of Arafat Rahman Koko to Khaleda Zia's residence.



He said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to the door of her (Khaleda) house and stood. After standing for half an hour, the door did not open. The Prime Minister had also held talks with that party and expressed her desire to hold talks. But what was the result?"



Is there no opportunity to discuss with BNP? Hasan Mahmud said, "If BNP has any issue regarding the election, they can discuss with the Election Commission. The organization arranging the election is the Election Commission. If the Election Commission calls us, we will go to the Election Commission."



When asked what will be the position of the government if the BNP demands the release of Khaleda Zia for the upcoming elections, the Information Minister said, "The government cannot release Khaleda Zia even if it wants to, she has been punished by the court. It is the jurisdiction of the court."



He said, "We want all political parties including BNP to participate in the elections and with the participation of all, there will be an excellent election in Bangladesh. We want the election to be an example to the world."



Commenting that BNP is 'afraid' of elections, Hasan said, "They had tried to prevent elections in 2014. They are actually involved in a conspiracy to prevent the election and that is what Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said again. But this time it will not be possible for them to resist or boycott the election. There must be a fair, free, impartial and participatory election in the country."



He commented, "BNP is a terrorist political party, a terrorist convicted by a Canadian court. According to the court's verdict, BNP is a recognized terrorist political party."



