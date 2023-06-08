No alternative to dialogues for fair polls: Kamal







"We believe that everything has to be resolved through dialogue," he said in reply to a query after a programme at Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.



"Awami League is a popular party. It has been in power for a long time. Awami League believes that it will have to move with the power of the people. We have to continue the dialogue with everyone so that power of the people continues. So, there is no alternative to dialogue," the home boss said.

Home Minister addressed the issue of granting permission for Jamaat-e-Islami's protest rally, saying that those involved in politics have the right to hold meetings and rallies.



However, he pointed out that Jamaat is currently not recognized as a political party by the Election Commission.



"Therefore, the DMP commissioner will make the final call on whether to permit the rally or not. The possibility of vandalism or disorder will be considered before making the final decision," he said.



Regarding the discussions of foreign diplomats with various political parties, the home minister said that it is a matter concerning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



"The ministry is closely monitoring the situation and expects ambassadors to adhere to diplomatic protocols and fulfill their assigned duties appropriately," said the home minister.



Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan on Wednesday said there was no alternative to holding dialogues for a free, fair and acceptable national election."We believe that everything has to be resolved through dialogue," he said in reply to a query after a programme at Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters."Awami League is a popular party. It has been in power for a long time. Awami League believes that it will have to move with the power of the people. We have to continue the dialogue with everyone so that power of the people continues. So, there is no alternative to dialogue," the home boss said.Home Minister addressed the issue of granting permission for Jamaat-e-Islami's protest rally, saying that those involved in politics have the right to hold meetings and rallies.However, he pointed out that Jamaat is currently not recognized as a political party by the Election Commission."Therefore, the DMP commissioner will make the final call on whether to permit the rally or not. The possibility of vandalism or disorder will be considered before making the final decision," he said.Regarding the discussions of foreign diplomats with various political parties, the home minister said that it is a matter concerning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."The ministry is closely monitoring the situation and expects ambassadors to adhere to diplomatic protocols and fulfill their assigned duties appropriately," said the home minister.