No decision on dialogue with BNP: Quader







He said, "No decision has been taken yet on talks. We will discuss our own problems, solve them ourselves if necessary."



Quader also said that earlier Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had invited BNP for a dialogue at the Ganabhaban and had held dialogues with the party twice.

On the occasion of the historic Six Points Day, Quader met journalists by paying tribute at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32.



A new discussion on the issue of dialogue between the two major political parties of the country began with the proposal of AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, also the coordinator of 14-party alliance.



Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina have been repeatedly refusing talks with BNP. Meanwhile, in a rally of 14-party on Tuesday, Amu addressed BNP and said, "Come, we are willing to sit with you for the sake of continuing democracy."



"Sheikh Hasina said that the door of discussion is open. She said she is ready to give free and fair elections by any means," added Amu.



Amu also said, "If necessary, Awami League wants to sit face to face with the BNP in front of the UN representative to solve the political crisis and the upcoming elections."



In this context, Quader said, "Why does the foreign issue come up again and again? Why should the United Nations mediate? There has been no political crisis in this independent Bangladesh so far needing United Nations intervention."



Stating that the constitution can help solve the 'crisis', Quader said, "If the constitution cannot solve the crisis of a country, how can there be democracy in that country?"



Before the 2014 elections, the then UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Oscar Fernandez-Taranco came to mediate the dialogue between Awami League and BNP.



He discussed with both the two sides, but the ice did not melt. The BNP boycotted the 10th general elections. Then BNP participated in the 11th parliamentary elections and was accused of massive rigging. Before that election, BNP leaders participated in the dialogue at the Ganabhaban on the invitation of the Prime Minister.



When Obaidul Quader went to Dhanmondi in the morning to pay tribute to Bangabandhu, AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafarullah, Abdur Razzak, Shajahan Khan, Faruk Khan, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif were also present there.



Awami League (AL) has not yet taken any decision regarding talks with BNP, said AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday.He said, "No decision has been taken yet on talks. We will discuss our own problems, solve them ourselves if necessary."Quader also said that earlier Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had invited BNP for a dialogue at the Ganabhaban and had held dialogues with the party twice.On the occasion of the historic Six Points Day, Quader met journalists by paying tribute at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32.A new discussion on the issue of dialogue between the two major political parties of the country began with the proposal of AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, also the coordinator of 14-party alliance.Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina have been repeatedly refusing talks with BNP. Meanwhile, in a rally of 14-party on Tuesday, Amu addressed BNP and said, "Come, we are willing to sit with you for the sake of continuing democracy.""Sheikh Hasina said that the door of discussion is open. She said she is ready to give free and fair elections by any means," added Amu.Amu also said, "If necessary, Awami League wants to sit face to face with the BNP in front of the UN representative to solve the political crisis and the upcoming elections."In this context, Quader said, "Why does the foreign issue come up again and again? Why should the United Nations mediate? There has been no political crisis in this independent Bangladesh so far needing United Nations intervention."Stating that the constitution can help solve the 'crisis', Quader said, "If the constitution cannot solve the crisis of a country, how can there be democracy in that country?"Before the 2014 elections, the then UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Oscar Fernandez-Taranco came to mediate the dialogue between Awami League and BNP.He discussed with both the two sides, but the ice did not melt. The BNP boycotted the 10th general elections. Then BNP participated in the 11th parliamentary elections and was accused of massive rigging. Before that election, BNP leaders participated in the dialogue at the Ganabhaban on the invitation of the Prime Minister.When Obaidul Quader went to Dhanmondi in the morning to pay tribute to Bangabandhu, AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafarullah, Abdur Razzak, Shajahan Khan, Faruk Khan, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif were also present there.