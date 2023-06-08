Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No decision on dialogue with BNP: Quader

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) has not yet taken any decision regarding talks with BNP, said AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday.

He said, "No decision has been taken yet on talks. We will discuss our own problems, solve them ourselves if necessary."

Quader also said that earlier Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had invited BNP for a dialogue at the Ganabhaban and had held dialogues with the party twice.

On the occasion of the historic Six Points Day, Quader met journalists by paying tribute at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32.

A new discussion on the issue of dialogue between the two major political parties of the country began with the proposal of AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, also the coordinator of 14-party alliance.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina have been repeatedly refusing talks with BNP. Meanwhile, in a rally of 14-party on Tuesday, Amu addressed BNP and said, "Come, we are willing to sit with you for the sake of continuing democracy."

"Sheikh Hasina said that the door of discussion is open. She said she is ready to give free and fair elections by any means," added Amu.

Amu also said, "If necessary, Awami League wants to sit face to face with the BNP in front of the UN representative to solve the political crisis and the upcoming elections."

In this context, Quader said, "Why does the foreign issue come up again and again? Why should the United Nations mediate? There has been no political crisis in this independent Bangladesh so far needing United Nations intervention."

Stating that the constitution can help solve the 'crisis', Quader said, "If the constitution cannot solve the crisis of a country, how can there be democracy in that country?"

Before the 2014 elections, the then UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Oscar Fernandez-Taranco came to mediate the dialogue between Awami League and BNP.

He discussed with both the two sides, but the ice did not melt. The BNP boycotted the 10th general elections. Then BNP participated in the 11th parliamentary elections and was accused of massive rigging. Before that election, BNP leaders participated in the dialogue at the Ganabhaban on the invitation of the Prime Minister.

When Obaidul Quader went to Dhanmondi in the morning to pay tribute to Bangabandhu, AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafarullah, Abdur Razzak, Shajahan Khan, Faruk Khan, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif were also present there.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mayor Taposh asks Daily Star to pay  Tk 100cr for defamation
Fakhrul refuses to comment on Amu's dialogue offer
Amu changes his offer for dialogue
Amu's statement is not party's stand: Hasan
No alternative to dialogues for fair polls: Kamal
No decision on dialogue with BNP: Quader
WB gives $858m for boosting BD climate resilience
If BNP resort to arson, violence they won't get US visa: PM


Latest News
CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits job
Gold price rises by Tk 1,749 per bhori
103 Covid-19 cases reported in country
Two get 10yrs jail for possessing illegal arms in Ctg
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
One to die, 3 jailed for life in Shariatpur rape case
None was called for talks over next general elections: Amu
Indian train service resumes after deadly crash
BIMSTEC chief urges member states to boost trade within the region
External forces won't put BNP in power, they would rather use it against govt: PM
Most Read News
Labour court case: Testimony against Dr Yunus on July 6
Tafsir Awal can go abroad: HC
Man, woman's bodies found inside car at Tejgaon SSF quarters
Food safety scenario in the context of Bangladesh
Impact of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh
Fire at gas pipeline in Wari, 5 burnt
No alternative to talks: Home Minister
Sylhet truck, pickup collision: Death toll rises to 15
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft