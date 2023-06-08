|
Bodies of man, woman found inside parked car in city
Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 38
|
Bodies of a woman and a man have been retrieved from a car parked in a garage of the government officers' quarters in Dhaka's Allenbury.
The authorities identified the man as 53-year-old Delwar Hossain Molla, an office assistant in a government office. The woman next to him was named Moushumi Akhtar Rani, 42, Mousumi hailed from Gazaria in Munshiganj district. Delwar's brother Mintu Molla identified the body of his brother and then drove the car outside the staff quarters premises.
Inspector Shah Alam also claimed that the victims might have died due to lack of oxygen or they took some stimulants. "Condoms were found inside the vanity bag of the dead woman. Real causes of the death would be known after postmortem."
Both the bodies were sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.