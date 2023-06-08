Video
Bodies of man, woman found inside parked car in city

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent


Bodies of a woman and a man have been retrieved from a car parked in a garage of the government officers' quarters in Dhaka's Allenbury.

The authorities identified the man as 53-year-old Delwar Hossain Molla, an office assistant in a government office. The woman next to him was named Moushumi Akhtar Rani, 42, Mousumi hailed from Gazaria in Munshiganj district. Delwar's brother Mintu Molla identified the body of his brother and then drove the car outside the staff quarters premises.
Tejgaon Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Shah Alam said a police team seized the car which was kept inside the SSF Staff Quarters at Allenbury in the area around 7:30am. There were no marks of injury on both the bodies, police said.

Inspector Shah Alam also claimed that the victims might have died due to lack of oxygen or they took some stimulants. "Condoms were found inside the vanity bag of the dead woman. Real causes of the death would be known after postmortem."

Both the bodies were sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.



