Most KCC councillor candidates accused in criminal cases





Khulna City Corporation (KCC) general councillor candidates are accused of murder and attempted murder, check dishonour, sabotage, dacoity, women abuse and fraud cases. Besides, councillor candidates are involved in various types of crimes including land grabbing, drugs selling and smuggling. The voting date in this city has been fixed on June 12.



In total of 136 candidates are contesting in 31 wards of the city polls. Scrutinizing the affidavits of these candidates, it can be seen that BNP and Jamaat political leaders are accused in most of the cases. It is also noticeable that these cases are ongoing against 29 councillor candidates.





The number of pending cases against councillor candidates are : Ward No 1, SM Azizur Rahman Swapan having 14 cases ongoing, Ward No 2, SM Moniruzzaman under trial of check dishonour case, Ward No 3 Kazi Ibrahim Marshall accused of robbery, Ward No 4 Mohammad Ashraf Hossain ongoing with the instigation case, Hossain Kabu Molya of the same ward have attempted murder and intimidation case, Golam Rabbani under trial of murder case, Ward No 5 Firoz Alam have drug case, Sheikh Sajjad Hossain Totan of the same ward have 12 cases, Ward No 6 Shamsul Alam Milton have 12 cases including attempted murder, Ward No 7 Sultan Mahmud have case under investigation, ward No 9 Kazi Fazlul Kabir Tito has 15 cases including murder, Mahfuz Parvez Munna same ward have murder case, Ward No. 10 Shahidul Islam Liton have 3 cases including attempted murder, Kazi Talat Hossain of the same ward have murder case, ASM Sayem Mia has a case of abuse of women and children, Ward No. 12 Shafiqul Alam have 13 cases including attempted murder, Ward No. 14 Sheikh Mahfuzur Rahman have murder case, Nasir Sardar of the same ward have 2 cases, Ward No. 19 Monirul Islam have 18 cases, Ashfakur Rahman Kakan have 2 cases, Ward No. 20 Sheikh Gausul Azam have 2 cases including explosive cases, Ward No. 21 Imrul Hasan have 2 cases, Ward No. 22 Mahbub Qaiser has 3 cases including attempted murder, Anwarul Kabir Feroz of the same ward, 4 cases under the Electricity Act, Ward No. 26 Ghulam Mawla Shanu of have some cases and Ward No. 31 Sheikh Jahangir Hussain Helal have 25 ongoing cases, Alhaj Pitu Mollar have case of fraud, Arif Hossain and Hashan Chan have different cases.



Asking about the case of the candidates EC, Returning Officer Md Alauddin said we are close to election so we don't have nothing to say, if court decide then we may take any action. But court didn't give us any instruction that's why we can't say anything about the issues.



Asking about general councillor candidate's complain, Jatiya Party mayor candidate Shafiqul Islam Modhu, said Muscle and political power is implemented by the ruling Awami League (AL)supporters and activists where we can't move properly, eventually most of the councillor are top most corrupted person so that we are confused about the probability of free and fair election.



Awami Leagure, Mayor Candidate and former Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said as AL candidate I've tried my level best to solve the issues in past, besides if I get elected again then I will try to make my running councillors idealistic and well mannered for the Khulna city citizens. Along with those who will be elected as councillor I will make sure to establish green, clean, smart, digital and well planned KCC with them.



Regarding this issues, an Advocate Mominul Islam said that it is not right that one cannot become a public representative only if there are ongoing case. Besides, if there is a case, he may or may not be called guilty.

