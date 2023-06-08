Video
Thursday, 8 June, 2023
Home Back Page

Chand on remand in a case of death threat to PM

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Court Correspondent

BNP Rajshahi district unit Convener Abu Sayeed Chand was on Wednesday placed on two-day remand in a case filed with Dhaka's Chawkbazar Police Station over issuing a "death threat" to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate passed the order as Chawkbazar Police produced him before the court with a prayer to take him on remand for 10 days.

Earlier, Chand was shown arrested in the case, filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, after the Investigation Officer submitted an application in this regard.

Ashikur Rahman Anu, a Chhatra League leader, filed the case against Chand on May 25.

At a rally on Shibchar High School playground in Rajshahi's Puthia upazila on May 19, the BNP leader said there will be no 27 points or 10 points. The only demand is to send Sheikh Hasina to the grave, he allegedly said.

A joint team of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and district police arrested him from a private car at Bheripara crossing under Rajpara Police Station on May 25.

Following his comments, a total of 20 cases were filed against him in nine districts of the country. He was placed on an eight-day remand in two phases in a case filed with Puthia Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.


