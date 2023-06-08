|
Chand on remand in a case of death threat to PM
|
BNP Rajshahi district unit Convener Abu Sayeed Chand was on Wednesday placed on two-day remand in a case filed with Dhaka's Chawkbazar Police Station over issuing a "death threat" to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate passed the order as Chawkbazar Police produced him before the court with a prayer to take him on remand for 10 days.
Earlier, Chand was shown arrested in the case, filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, after the Investigation Officer submitted an application in this regard.
Ashikur Rahman Anu, a Chhatra League leader, filed the case against Chand on May 25.
A joint team of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and district police arrested him from a private car at Bheripara crossing under Rajpara Police Station on May 25.
Following his comments, a total of 20 cases were filed against him in nine districts of the country. He was placed on an eight-day remand in two phases in a case filed with Puthia Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.