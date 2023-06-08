15 dead, 10 injured in truck-pickup van collision in Sylhet







The accident took place at around 5:30am at a place called Kutubpur in the Nazirbazar area of South Surma on the Sylhet-Dhaka Highway. Some 11 people died on the spot in the accident. Later, 4 more people died on way to the hospital.



Confirming the information about the accident, Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Sylhet Office Moniruzzaman said, "On receiving the information of the accident, several units of the police and fire service went to the spot and rescued the injured." The injured were rescued and sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment. All of the dead and injured are said to be construction workers.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dakshin Surma Police Station. Shamsuddoha said after the accident, several kilometers long traffic jam was created on on both sides of Nazirbazar on the Sylhet-Dhaka Highway. After 3 hours of efforts the police managed to restore normal traffic movement on the highway around 8:30am.



Pallab Ahmed, a construction worker undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College, said a truck suddenly veered from the left side of the road to the right and collided with a pickup van and the pickup van overturned.



According to the police, the truck loaded with potatoes was going to Sylhet from Munshiganj. Initially, it is believed that the truck driver was drowsy and moved to the right side of the road, causing the collision with the pickup van.



According to police, fire service, and eyewitnesses, about 30 male and female construction workers were going to Goalabazar of Osmaninagar upazila in a pickup from Sylhet metropolitan area. At around 5:30am, a pick-up van carrying labourers collided with the truck heading to Sylhet from Munshiganj when it reached a place called Kutubpur in the Nazirbazar area of South Surma.



The atmosphere in the MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital premises in Sylhet became heavy with the wailing sounds of the relatives of the deceased since morning. As time went on, the crowd of relatives of the dead and injured people increased.



Jochna Begum, 35, was crying in front of the Emergency Department of the hospital around 8:30am. Her husband Sadhu Mia, 50, was killed in the accident. Brother Rubel Mia was comforting her.



Sadhu Mia is a resident of Madhupur in Dirai Upazila of Sunamganj. He lived in Ambarkhana area of the city with his wife Jochna Begum and family members. Labourer Sadhu Mia left home for work early Wednesday morning.



Meanwhile, the district administration will give Tk 20,000 to the families of those killed in the road accident in Sylhet and Tk 10,000 to the families of the injured. Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed this.

SYLHET, Jun 7: At least 15 people were killed and another 10 people injured in a head-on collision between a sand-carrying truck and a pickup carrying workers in South Surma of Sylhet on Wednesday morning.The accident took place at around 5:30am at a place called Kutubpur in the Nazirbazar area of South Surma on the Sylhet-Dhaka Highway. Some 11 people died on the spot in the accident. Later, 4 more people died on way to the hospital.Confirming the information about the accident, Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Sylhet Office Moniruzzaman said, "On receiving the information of the accident, several units of the police and fire service went to the spot and rescued the injured." The injured were rescued and sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment. All of the dead and injured are said to be construction workers.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dakshin Surma Police Station. Shamsuddoha said after the accident, several kilometers long traffic jam was created on on both sides of Nazirbazar on the Sylhet-Dhaka Highway. After 3 hours of efforts the police managed to restore normal traffic movement on the highway around 8:30am.Pallab Ahmed, a construction worker undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College, said a truck suddenly veered from the left side of the road to the right and collided with a pickup van and the pickup van overturned.According to the police, the truck loaded with potatoes was going to Sylhet from Munshiganj. Initially, it is believed that the truck driver was drowsy and moved to the right side of the road, causing the collision with the pickup van.According to police, fire service, and eyewitnesses, about 30 male and female construction workers were going to Goalabazar of Osmaninagar upazila in a pickup from Sylhet metropolitan area. At around 5:30am, a pick-up van carrying labourers collided with the truck heading to Sylhet from Munshiganj when it reached a place called Kutubpur in the Nazirbazar area of South Surma.The atmosphere in the MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital premises in Sylhet became heavy with the wailing sounds of the relatives of the deceased since morning. As time went on, the crowd of relatives of the dead and injured people increased.Jochna Begum, 35, was crying in front of the Emergency Department of the hospital around 8:30am. Her husband Sadhu Mia, 50, was killed in the accident. Brother Rubel Mia was comforting her.Sadhu Mia is a resident of Madhupur in Dirai Upazila of Sunamganj. He lived in Ambarkhana area of the city with his wife Jochna Begum and family members. Labourer Sadhu Mia left home for work early Wednesday morning.Meanwhile, the district administration will give Tk 20,000 to the families of those killed in the road accident in Sylhet and Tk 10,000 to the families of the injured. Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed this.