Rajshahi City goes to polls on June 21

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


Rajshahi City goes to polls on June 21, with  3,52,157 registered voters, 1,80,972 females, 1,71,185 males and 30,157 new voters, eligible to cast their votes to elect a new Mayor and councilors.

The voters will cast votes in 1,173 booths under 152 centres in the city using electronic voting machines, said the Election Commission.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal warned on Wednesday that action will be taken if anyone uses muscle power or commits irregularities in Rajshahi City election.

While exchanging views with the candidates at Rajshahi District Art Academy, he said, "The Election Commission does not represent anyone, it does not represent the government. We are  independent constitutional body."  

Regarding the new US visa policy, the CEC said, 'We are not under any pressure. Our responsibility is to proceed with the election according to the law and the constitution.

"If there is a religious campaign, if it is clearly complained to us, if it is a religious overtone, then we will definitely take action. But I will tell the candidates not to do these things. No campaign should be conducted by hurting the religious sentiments of people."

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd.) Ahsan Habib Khan, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam, Rajshahi Range DIG Abdul Baten and Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Anisur Rahman were special guests at the  event chaired by Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah.


