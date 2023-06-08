Six-Point Day celebrated







Responding to Bangabandhgu's call the people of the then East Pakistan observed daylong hartal on this day in 1966 to realise provincial autonomy and other demands spelt out in the historic six-point demand, announced by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait in Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at 32 Dhanmondi in Dhaka to mark the Six-point Day. After laying the wreath, Sheikh Hasina stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.

Flanked by senior Awami League (AL) leaders, Sheikh Hasina placed another wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait as the party chief.



Later, associate bodies of Awami League including Dhaka city AL, Chhatra League, Jubo League, Sramik League, Krishak League, Mohila Awami League and Swechchhasebak League placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu marking the historic occasion.

Marking the historic Six-Point Day, ruling AL, its associate bodies and like-minded socio-cultural organisations took elaborate programmes.



The AL's programmes included hoisting of the national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi and central office in the capital and all unit offices across the country in the early morning on Wednesday.



Besides, AL organized a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city at 3.30pm to mark the day.



AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the discussion.



On that day, at the call of Awami League, the people of the then East Pakistan joined the Six-Point Movement spontaneously and observed the dawn-to-dusk hartal across the province.



The law enforcers opened fire on demonstrators at various places in Dhaka and Narayanganj, killing at least 10 people. The killings intensified the movement.



The six points included having a federal structure of government based on the spirit of the Lahore Resolution of 1940, with a parliament elected on the basis of universal adult franchise.



It also asked for the central government's authority only in defence and foreign affairs and vesting all other subjects in the federating units of the state of Pakistan.



It proposed two freely convertible currencies for the two wings of Pakistan or two separate reserve banks for the two regions of the country; vesting power of taxation and revenue collection in the federating units; and two separate accounts for foreign exchange reserves for the two wings of Pakistan.



The six-point demand also contained the demand for a separate militia or paramilitary force for East Pakistan as a measure of its security.

Historic Six-Point Day was celebrated across Bangladesh on Wednesday.Responding to Bangabandhgu's call the people of the then East Pakistan observed daylong hartal on this day in 1966 to realise provincial autonomy and other demands spelt out in the historic six-point demand, announced by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait in Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at 32 Dhanmondi in Dhaka to mark the Six-point Day. After laying the wreath, Sheikh Hasina stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.Flanked by senior Awami League (AL) leaders, Sheikh Hasina placed another wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait as the party chief.Later, associate bodies of Awami League including Dhaka city AL, Chhatra League, Jubo League, Sramik League, Krishak League, Mohila Awami League and Swechchhasebak League placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu marking the historic occasion.Marking the historic Six-Point Day, ruling AL, its associate bodies and like-minded socio-cultural organisations took elaborate programmes.The AL's programmes included hoisting of the national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi and central office in the capital and all unit offices across the country in the early morning on Wednesday.Besides, AL organized a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city at 3.30pm to mark the day.AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the discussion.On that day, at the call of Awami League, the people of the then East Pakistan joined the Six-Point Movement spontaneously and observed the dawn-to-dusk hartal across the province.The law enforcers opened fire on demonstrators at various places in Dhaka and Narayanganj, killing at least 10 people. The killings intensified the movement.The six points included having a federal structure of government based on the spirit of the Lahore Resolution of 1940, with a parliament elected on the basis of universal adult franchise.It also asked for the central government's authority only in defence and foreign affairs and vesting all other subjects in the federating units of the state of Pakistan.It proposed two freely convertible currencies for the two wings of Pakistan or two separate reserve banks for the two regions of the country; vesting power of taxation and revenue collection in the federating units; and two separate accounts for foreign exchange reserves for the two wings of Pakistan.The six-point demand also contained the demand for a separate militia or paramilitary force for East Pakistan as a measure of its security.