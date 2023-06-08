Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ctg Water-logging Project

Deadline for completion likely to be extended to Dec 2024

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, June 7: The deadline for completion of the "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water-logging of Chattogram" implemented by the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is likely to be extended till December 2024.

In this connection, CDA has submitted a Revised Development Project profile (RDPP) of the project for approval, said Project Director Lt Col M Shah Ali.

The deadline for completion of the project will be expiring in the current month of June, he added.

He said, we have completed the 76 per cent works of the project.

As per initial DPP, the project was scheduled to be completed by June 2020 but in the second time revision, the deadline had been extended to June 2023.

The project of CDA "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" was approved by the ECNEC on August 9 in 2017 at an estimated cost of Tk 5,616 crore. Then CDA signed an agreement with Bangladesh Army on April 9 in 2018.

Four mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB Project and CCC project are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from Chattogram.

The total cost of those projects had been estimated over Tk 14,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the WDB had started their works of the Water-logging project at Tk 1620 crore in Chattogram in October last year after a long time.

Besides, the works of three more projects under Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) including "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" and the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) projects are going on to remove the Port city from the curse water-logging.

In the recently announced budget of 2023-24 fiscal, the government has proposed to allocate Tk 100 crore for WDB project; Tk 100 crore for CCC Project from Baroipara to Karnaphuli river canal and Tk 580 crore for CDA project of "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram."

Moreover, the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of Chattogram Water-logging removal project increasing the cost to Tk 10,400 crore from the existing Tk 5, 616 crore is now waiting for the approval of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The problem of waterlogging in the port city is always happened frequently during the rainy seasons. A moderate to heavy rainfall is enough to inundate various part of the city which includes roads, lanes and by-lanes, houses, markets, shops etc. As a major economic zone its economy hampers a lot during rainy season.

Sluice gates would be installed at all the estuaries of the excavated canals.

According to CDA master plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project.

But the Chattogram City Corporation has already declared that they would excavate the rest 21 canals.

So, a total of 57 sluice gates should be installed at all the estuaries of 57 canals to remove water-logging problem from the city completely.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Most KCC councillor candidates accused in criminal cases
Chand on remand in a case of death threat to PM
15 dead, 10 injured in truck-pickup van collision in Sylhet
Rajshahi City goes to polls on June 21
Six-Point Day celebrated
Deadline for completion likely to be extended to Dec 2024
Electricity problem to end after 10-15 days: PM
Japan provides $0.5m to cyclone-affected Rohingyas, host communities


Latest News
CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits job
Gold price rises by Tk 1,749 per bhori
103 Covid-19 cases reported in country
Two get 10yrs jail for possessing illegal arms in Ctg
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
One to die, 3 jailed for life in Shariatpur rape case
None was called for talks over next general elections: Amu
Indian train service resumes after deadly crash
BIMSTEC chief urges member states to boost trade within the region
External forces won't put BNP in power, they would rather use it against govt: PM
Most Read News
Labour court case: Testimony against Dr Yunus on July 6
Tafsir Awal can go abroad: HC
Man, woman's bodies found inside car at Tejgaon SSF quarters
Food safety scenario in the context of Bangladesh
Impact of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh
Fire at gas pipeline in Wari, 5 burnt
No alternative to talks: Home Minister
Sylhet truck, pickup collision: Death toll rises to 15
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft