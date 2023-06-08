Deadline for completion likely to be extended to Dec 2024







In this connection, CDA has submitted a Revised Development Project profile (RDPP) of the project for approval, said Project Director Lt Col M Shah Ali.



The deadline for completion of the project will be expiring in the current month of June, he added.

He said, we have completed the 76 per cent works of the project.



As per initial DPP, the project was scheduled to be completed by June 2020 but in the second time revision, the deadline had been extended to June 2023.



The project of CDA "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" was approved by the ECNEC on August 9 in 2017 at an estimated cost of Tk 5,616 crore. Then CDA signed an agreement with Bangladesh Army on April 9 in 2018.



Four mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB Project and CCC project are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from Chattogram.



The total cost of those projects had been estimated over Tk 14,000 crore.



Meanwhile, the WDB had started their works of the Water-logging project at Tk 1620 crore in Chattogram in October last year after a long time.



Besides, the works of three more projects under Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) including "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" and the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) projects are going on to remove the Port city from the curse water-logging.



In the recently announced budget of 2023-24 fiscal, the government has proposed to allocate Tk 100 crore for WDB project; Tk 100 crore for CCC Project from Baroipara to Karnaphuli river canal and Tk 580 crore for CDA project of "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram."



Moreover, the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of Chattogram Water-logging removal project increasing the cost to Tk 10,400 crore from the existing Tk 5, 616 crore is now waiting for the approval of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).



The problem of waterlogging in the port city is always happened frequently during the rainy seasons. A moderate to heavy rainfall is enough to inundate various part of the city which includes roads, lanes and by-lanes, houses, markets, shops etc. As a major economic zone its economy hampers a lot during rainy season.



Sluice gates would be installed at all the estuaries of the excavated canals.



According to CDA master plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project.



But the Chattogram City Corporation has already declared that they would excavate the rest 21 canals.



So, a total of 57 sluice gates should be installed at all the estuaries of 57 canals to remove water-logging problem from the city completely.



