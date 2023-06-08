103 more Covid cases reported

Bangladesh reported 103 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 20, 40, 014, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,451 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 8.21 per cent from Tuesday's 6.43 per cent as 1, 255 samples were tested.

The recovery rate stands at 98.34 percent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 percent. UNB