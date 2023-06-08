Dengue: 2 patients die, 147 more hospitalised

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 19 this year.

During the period, 147 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 127 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS. A total of 480 dengue patients, including 411 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.




