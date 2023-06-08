Deadline for online application till July 1





The Public Diplomacy Section of the US Embassy in Bangladesh announced recruitment for the 2024-2025 Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme. This unique, one-year programme is open to professional candidates in the public and private sectors including non-governmental organizations.The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme is one of the US government's prestigious Fulbright programmes bringing accomplished, young, and mid-career professionals to the United States for a year of non-degree graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive collaboration with American counterparts. By providing future leaders and policy makers with exposure to US society, culture, and professional fields, the programme provides a basis for lasting, productive partnerships between Americans and their foreign counterparts.Interested applicants may apply in any one of the following fields. An applicant must have a minimum of five years of full-time professional experience (prior to August 2023) in the relevant field that they are applying for.The sectors are- human and institutional capacity issues: economic development, finance and banking, public policy analysis and public administration and technology policy and management; rights and freedoms issues: communications and journalism and law and human rights; sustainable lands issues: agricultural and rural development, natural resources, environmental policy, and climate change and urban and regional planning; thriving communities issues: public health policy and management, substance abuse education, treatment, and prevention and educational administration, planning, and policy.Applicants must be a Bangladeshi citizen and residing in Bangladesh at the time of the application and selection process for the fellowship programme. A dual citizen of Bangladesh and US or US permanent resident wouldn't be allowed to apply.Applicants should visit here to access the online application. Paper applications will not be accepted for this program. For more information about the programme interested persons are requested to visit https:// www.humphreyfellowship.org/ and submit applications within July 1 this year.