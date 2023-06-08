|
Humphrey Fellowship Programme
Deadline for online application till July 1
The Public Diplomacy Section of the US Embassy in Bangladesh announced recruitment for the 2024-2025 Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme. This unique, one-year programme is open to professional candidates in the public and private sectors including non-governmental organizations.
The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme is one of the US government's prestigious Fulbright programmes bringing accomplished, young, and mid-career professionals to the United States for a year of non-degree graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive collaboration with American counterparts. By providing future leaders and policy makers with exposure to US society, culture, and professional fields, the programme provides a basis for lasting, productive partnerships between Americans and their foreign counterparts.
Interested applicants may apply in any one of the following fields. An applicant must have a minimum of five years of full-time professional experience (prior to August 2023) in the relevant field that they are applying for.
The sectors are- human and institutional capacity issues: economic development, finance and banking, public policy analysis and public administration and technology policy and management; rights and freedoms issues: communications and journalism and law and human rights; sustainable lands issues: agricultural and rural development, natural resources, environmental policy, and climate change and urban and regional planning; thriving communities issues: public health policy and management, substance abuse education, treatment, and prevention and educational administration, planning, and policy.
Applicants must be a Bangladeshi citizen and residing in Bangladesh at the time of the application and selection process for the fellowship programme. A dual citizen of Bangladesh and US or US permanent resident wouldn't be allowed to apply.