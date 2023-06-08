Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Humphrey Fellowship Programme

Deadline for online application till July 1

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The Public Diplomacy Section of the US Embassy in Bangladesh announced recruitment for the 2024-2025 Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme. This unique, one-year programme is open to professional candidates in the public and private sectors including non-governmental organizations.
The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme is one of the US government's prestigious Fulbright programmes bringing accomplished, young, and mid-career professionals to the United States for a year of non-degree graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive collaboration with American counterparts.  By providing future leaders and policy makers with exposure to US society, culture, and professional fields, the programme provides a basis for lasting, productive partnerships between Americans and their foreign counterparts.
Interested applicants may apply in any one of the following fields. An applicant must have a minimum of five years of full-time professional experience (prior to August 2023) in the relevant field that they are applying for.
The sectors are- human and institutional capacity issues: economic development, finance and banking, public policy analysis and public administration and technology policy and management; rights and freedoms issues: communications and journalism and law and human rights; sustainable lands issues: agricultural and rural development, natural resources, environmental policy, and climate change and urban and regional planning; thriving communities issues: public health policy and management, substance abuse education, treatment, and prevention and educational administration, planning, and policy.
Applicants must be a Bangladeshi citizen and residing in Bangladesh at the time of the application and selection process for the fellowship programme. A dual citizen of Bangladesh and US or US permanent resident wouldn't be allowed to apply.
Applicants should visit here to access the online application. Paper applications will not be accepted for this program. For more information about the programme interested persons are requested to visit https:// www.humphreyfellowship.org/ and submit applications within July 1 this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
103 more Covid cases reported
Dengue: 2 patients die, 147 more hospitalised
Deadline for online application till July 1
9.69pc pass in Arts, Law, Social Sc Unit
JU student faces 1yr expulsion
Madrasa student dies in ‘fight’ over Tk 150 in Ctg
10 Jamaat-Shibir men sent to jail
2 jailed for 10yrs for possessing illegal arms in Ctg


Latest News
CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits job
Gold price rises by Tk 1,749 per bhori
103 Covid-19 cases reported in country
Two get 10yrs jail for possessing illegal arms in Ctg
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
One to die, 3 jailed for life in Shariatpur rape case
None was called for talks over next general elections: Amu
Indian train service resumes after deadly crash
BIMSTEC chief urges member states to boost trade within the region
External forces won't put BNP in power, they would rather use it against govt: PM
Most Read News
Labour court case: Testimony against Dr Yunus on July 6
Tafsir Awal can go abroad: HC
Man, woman's bodies found inside car at Tejgaon SSF quarters
Food safety scenario in the context of Bangladesh
Impact of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh
Fire at gas pipeline in Wari, 5 burnt
No alternative to talks: Home Minister
Sylhet truck, pickup collision: Death toll rises to 15
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft