9.69pc pass in Arts, Law, Social Sc Unit





The results of the admission examination under Arts, Law and Social Sciences Unit of Dhaka University for the 2022-23 academic sessions were published on Wednesday with a pass rate of 9.69 per cent.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman published the results formally in Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus at 1:00pm.

Some 115,223 candidates took the test for 2,934 seats in the unit. Of them, 11,169 students passed the examination.

Eligible students have been asked to fill-up the admission form and submit subject choice lists between June 18 and July 6.

