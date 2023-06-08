JU student faces 1yr expulsion

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) expelled a student for one year after being proven the allegations of sexual harassment.

The expelled Ikram Hossain Pranto is an undergraduate student under the academic session 2019-20 of the Public Health and Informatics Department. The decision was taken at the syndicate meeting of the university chaired by JU Vice Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam on April 18.

JU Registrar Rahima Kaneez confirmed the information on Wednesday. She said that seven female students lodged complaints against the accused.



