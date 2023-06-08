Madrasa student dies in ‘fight’ over Tk 150 in Ctg





Police arrested the 16-year-old perpetrator over the incident in Jangalkhain Union on Tuesday, said Priton Sarkar, chief of the Patia Police Station.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Md Mainuddin, a madrasa student.

Mainuddin and the detainee are an uncle and nephew by blood, but the two were also friends, said OC Priton.

The youth treated Mainuddin and his friends to tea and snacks at a local tea stall but left without paying the Tk 150 bill, the police official said. The stall owner informed Mainuddin of the situation and asked him to get the boy to pay.

A case has been filed over the death by the family of the victim, OC Priton said.

He added that the 16-year-old was arrested from his aunt's house in the Hulain area on Tuesday night. �bdnews24.com

A teenager has died in a 'fight' with a relative over a bill for a tea stall in Chattogram's Patia.Police arrested the 16-year-old perpetrator over the incident in Jangalkhain Union on Tuesday, said Priton Sarkar, chief of the Patia Police Station.The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Md Mainuddin, a madrasa student.Mainuddin and the detainee are an uncle and nephew by blood, but the two were also friends, said OC Priton.The youth treated Mainuddin and his friends to tea and snacks at a local tea stall but left without paying the Tk 150 bill, the police official said. The stall owner informed Mainuddin of the situation and asked him to get the boy to pay.When Mainuddin asked the boy to pay the money, he refused. The argument between the two turned into a fight. At one point, Mainuddin fell unconscious, and the family rushed him to the local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.A case has been filed over the death by the family of the victim, OC Priton said.He added that the 16-year-old was arrested from his aunt's house in the Hulain area on Tuesday night. �bdnews24.com