10 Jamaat-Shibir men sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent 10 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir to jail in a case lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The accused in the case are- Banani Thana Jamaat ameer Tajul Islam, Secretary Mawlana Rafi, Shahinur Islam, Ruhul Amin, Hafizul Islam, Abu Bakkar Siddique, Sagar Hossain, Abu Bakkar, Shahinur Rahman and Nure Alam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib passed the order as police produced the 10 before the court and pleaded to keep them behind the bars till the end of probe in the case.

Police arrested them from Nawabi Restaurant in Banani Wireless Gate area yesterday. Banani police later filed the case against them. �BSS

