2 jailed for 10yrs for possessing illegal arms in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, June 7: A Chattogram court on Wednesday awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to two men for processing illegal arms at Jelleypara in the city's south Halishahor area in 2012.

The judge of the 4th Additional Metropolitan Sessions, Judge Shariful Islam Bhuiyan passed the judgment convicting Ziauddin Zia and Md Belal Hossain who hailed from the same area.

The prosecution story is in brief, that Halishar thana police detained Ziauddin Zia and Md Belal Hossain with a two-barrel gun from Jelleypara under city's Bandartilla area of south Halishahor on October 5, 2012. Later, police filed a case against convicted Ziauddin Zia and Md Belal Hossain with Halishahor thana on 5 October, 2012. �BSS



