Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 June, 2023, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2 jailed for 10yrs for possessing illegal arms in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 8 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

CHATTOGRAM, June 7: A Chattogram court on Wednesday awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to two men for processing illegal arms at Jelleypara in the city's south Halishahor area in 2012.
 The judge of the 4th Additional Metropolitan Sessions, Judge Shariful Islam Bhuiyan passed the judgment convicting Ziauddin Zia and Md Belal Hossain who hailed from the same area.
 The prosecution story is in brief, that Halishar thana police detained Ziauddin Zia and Md Belal Hossain with a two-barrel gun from Jelleypara under city's Bandartilla area of south Halishahor on October 5, 2012. Later, police filed a case against convicted Ziauddin Zia and Md Belal Hossain with Halishahor thana on 5 October, 2012. �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
103 more Covid cases reported
Dengue: 2 patients die, 147 more hospitalised
Deadline for online application till July 1
9.69pc pass in Arts, Law, Social Sc Unit
JU student faces 1yr expulsion
Madrasa student dies in ‘fight’ over Tk 150 in Ctg
10 Jamaat-Shibir men sent to jail
2 jailed for 10yrs for possessing illegal arms in Ctg


Latest News
CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits job
Gold price rises by Tk 1,749 per bhori
103 Covid-19 cases reported in country
Two get 10yrs jail for possessing illegal arms in Ctg
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
One to die, 3 jailed for life in Shariatpur rape case
None was called for talks over next general elections: Amu
Indian train service resumes after deadly crash
BIMSTEC chief urges member states to boost trade within the region
External forces won't put BNP in power, they would rather use it against govt: PM
Most Read News
Labour court case: Testimony against Dr Yunus on July 6
Tafsir Awal can go abroad: HC
Man, woman's bodies found inside car at Tejgaon SSF quarters
Food safety scenario in the context of Bangladesh
Impact of internet shutdowns in Bangladesh
Fire at gas pipeline in Wari, 5 burnt
No alternative to talks: Home Minister
Sylhet truck, pickup collision: Death toll rises to 15
Electricity problem to end in 10-15 days: PM Hasina
Secondary schools to remain closed Thursday due to heatwave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft