A seminar on energy security held





National Defence College (NDC) at Mirpur Cantonment on Wednesday organised a day-long seminar on Wednesday "Energy Security for Bangladesh - Need to Look for and Develop Alternative Sources of Energy" as part of the study on the contemporary national issues.

Lieutenant General Md Akbar Hossain, Commandant, NDC inaugurated the seminar at 10:00 am at NDC Auditorium. Dr Mohammad Tamim, Professor of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) was the key resource person of the seminar, according to ISPR.

Five Course Members of National Defence Course 2023 presented keynote papers. During the discourse of the seminar, the present scenario of Energy Security in Bangladesh, challenges & ways forward were highlighted.

In his address, the Commandant, NDC mentioned that, our growing population, expanding industrialisation, and increasing urbanization have led to a substantial increase in energy demand.

Commandant concluded by thanking the keynote speakers for their in-depth study on a contemporary issue and presenting their findings. The faculties, course members and staff officers of NDC were present in the seminar. Besides, representatives from the Armed Forces Division, Services Headquarters, Bangladesh University of Professionals, Defence Services Command & Staff College, Military Institute of Science & Technology, Bangladesh Institute of International & Strategic Studies, Ministry of Planning were also present.



He also stated that the development of alternative energy sources offers a viable and promising solution to this and renewable energy, in particular, holds immense potential for our nation as well.